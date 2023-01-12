Cellularline has finalized the acquisition of 60% of the share capital of Peter Jäckel, a German company operating in the smartphone accessories sector, which will be consolidated starting from 1 January 2023.

The transaction will allow the Cellularline Group to operate in a more structured manner in Germany, which represents the most important European market for smartphone accessories, while also accelerating its long-term growth strategy on international markets.

In 2021, Peter Jäckel developed a turnover of 9.4 million with a net result of 1.42 million. Peter Jäckel’s net financial position to date is estimated to be positive at approximately 0.6 million.

The preliminary consideration for the acquisition of 60% of the share capital of Peter Jäckel GmbH is equal to 3.05 million and was paid at the closing. During the first half of 2023, following the approval of the 2022 financial statements of Peter Jäckel GmbH, any price adjustment will be paid.

The consideration was financed through the use of a credit line exclusively intended for M&A operations, already signed with Banco BPM and Intesa Sanpaolo. In the three-year period 2023-2025, the parties will have the right to exercise Put&Call options on the minority shareholding equal to a total of 40%, divided into two tranches. The exercise of the aforementioned options could therefore allow Cellularline to increase its stake up to 100% by 2025.