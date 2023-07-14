Cement Companies Face Declining Profits as Industry Performance Slows

China‘s Cement Industry Faces Declining Profitability

China‘s cement industry, which experienced explosive growth over the past three years, is now facing a significant decline in profitability since 2022. The decreasing cost of coal in the first half of the year did not offset the low prices of cement, which have reached a five-year low. As a result, listed cement companies are expected to suffer losses.

In particular, Fujian Cement, Tianshan Co., Ltd., China Resources Cement, and other companies have already issued forecasts indicating pre-loss or sharp decline in their performance. Tianfeng Securities’ analysis suggests that cement demand may continue to face downward pressure throughout the year. However, as new construction projects approach the bottom of their cycle, the demand for cement is expected to stabilize gradually.

The decline in coal prices has helped to maintain relative stability in cement companies’ profitability during the second quarter. However, with a reduction in profit in the second half of the year, it is expected that cement companies’ profitability will turn positive on a year-on-year basis.

The cement industry has witnessed a significant decrease in prices, reaching the lowest point in the past five years. This overall sluggish performance is a cause for concern within the industry.

