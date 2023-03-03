Home Business Cement giant – 2022 was a record year for Holcim – News
Cement giant – 2022 was a record year for Holcim

Cement giant – 2022 was a record year for Holcim
  • Holcim sold almost 9 percent more than in the previous year – sales are a good 29 billion francs.
  • Consolidated profit also increased: by 44 percent – ​​to 3.3 billion.
  • This is despite the fact that Holcim had to pay a fine of almost 800 million dollars in the USA for its business activities in Syria.

Sales increased by 8.8 percent to 29.2 billion Swiss francs, even though Holcim sold large cement businesses in India and Brazil. On a comparable basis, sales would have increased by 12.9 percent, as reported by the world‘s largest cement group. Nevertheless, Holcim speaks of a “record year”.

Company takeovers contributed to the good result

Thanks to acquisitions, the new Solutions and Products division increased sales by more than half to CHF 5.55 billion. Here Holcim had targeted more than 5.5 billion. But even on its own, the division would have grown by 18.5 percent.

The company is undergoing rapid change: in total, Holcim made 23 acquisitions and sales of companies and business units last year.

Recurring operating profit EBIT climbed 3 percent to 4.75 billion Swiss francs. This is the best result in years. This does not include restructuring, litigation and other non-recurring costs or impairments of operating assets.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Beat Hess will not stand for re-election at the Annual General Meeting in May 2023. The board of directors is now planning to propose Jan Jenisch as Hess’s successor, the company explains.

Assuming the shareholders approve the proposal, Jenisch would hold both the posts of President and CEO. “The Board of Directors views this dual mandate as a transitional period to ensure Holcim’s current transformation and the rapid implementation of Strategy 2025,” said Holcim.

This double mandate is therefore limited in time and a successor for the CEO will be announced within the next 12 months.

The outgoing Hess was elected to the Board of Directors of Holcim in 2010 and has been Chairman of the Board since 2016.

Group profit shot up by 44 percent to CHF 3.31 billion. The sale of business divisions in India alone brought in a special profit of 1.5 billion Swiss francs. On the other hand, the result was weighed down by the US Department of Justice’s $778 million fine over the Syria affair. Shareholders are to receive a dividend of CHF 2.50 per share. That’s 30 centimes more than last year.


