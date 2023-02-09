Cementir Holding’s Board of Directors examined the preliminary consolidated data for 2022 and approved the update of the 2023-2025 Business Plan.

As far as accounts are concerned, revenues stand at an all-time record of 1,723.1 million, up 26.7% compared to 2021; excluding the impact of IAS 29, revenues amounted to €1,720.9 million (+26.5% on 2021).

EBITDA stands at 335.2 million (record), up 7.8% compared to 2021; net of the impact of IAS 29, EBITDA is equal to 355.0 million (+14.2% on 2021).

The operating result increased by 4.3% to 206.3 million; excluding the impact of IAS 29, the operating result amounted to 235.6 million (+19.1% on 2021).

Finally, the pre-tax result amounted to 238.3 million (+38.5%) or 247.6 million (+43.9% on 2021) without the impact of IAS 29. Net cash was positive for 95.5 million (net debt of 40.4 million as at 31 December 2021).

The objectives of the 2025 Business Plan envisage revenues of approximately 2 billion, a gross operating margin of approximately 400 million, a Net Cash of over 500 million and investments in sustainability of 86 million. Dividends are expected to grow with a payout ratio of between 20% and 25%.