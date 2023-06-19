CEMOY China’s first boutique flagship store opens at Galeries Lafayette in Shenzhen-Qianlong.com.cn

Source title: CEMOY China‘s first boutique flagship store opens at Shenzhen Galeries Lafayette

On June 16, 2023, CEMOY, a professional skin care brand originating from Australia, unveiled its first boutique flagship store in China in Shenzhen, kicking off a new journey of Australian skin care.

The store is located on the L2 floor of Galeries Lafayette, Shum Yip Uptown, Futian Central District. In a space that perfectly integrates fashion, design, art, and retail experience, it joins forces with Galeries Lafayette, a global high-end boutique department store that also pursues excellent service quality. Work together to create an artistic and functional skin care experience with a sense of ritual, technology and pleasure. On the opening day, Lawrance Shum, CEO of Galeries Lafayette China also came to the scene to share this important moment with Rainy Dong, CEO of CEMOY China.

As its first selected concept store in China, Shenzhen Galeries Lafayette brings together a number of first-line luxury brands and cutting-edge designer brands from France, China and the world. In this fashion sanctuary that combines French style and art of life, the L2 floor is full of high-end boutique beauty brands: top jewelry brand Van Cleef & Arpel fragrance, Spanish high-end skin care brand Natura Bissé, Germany The revolutionary high-end skin care brand Augustinus Bader, etc. are stationed here. As a well-known professional skin care brand in Australia, CEMOY has brought pure Australian plant extracts and cutting-edge skin care technology. It is hoped that this mutual empowerment of French and Australian aesthetics can form a new high-traffic magnetic field and provide customers with unique brand choices and experiences (“The Department Store for All”).

The store gathers product display, AI skin testing, skin care program customization and other partition spaces, where professional beauty consultants can explain and try all products for customers in detail, bringing an immersive professional skin care experience. The brand-new decoration style endows dynamic curves with static physical entities, and the flowing lines are like the sparkling microwaves in Jones Bay, Sydney, where the brand headquarters is located.

The store displays a full line of skin care products, including the brand-new “BOSS Heroine” essence, which builds a BOSS dual-antibody + double-protection formula system; the classic “Blue Boudoir Honey” lotion with new cleansing honey and eye cream for cleansing and moisturizing; celebrity singles Product “Little UFO” eye cream, multi-faceted anti-wrinkle, see youth…

During the opening period, there will be special gifts for special purchases, star gift distribution and other exclusive privileges for a limited time. “Make skin care extremely artistic and life full of poetry”, CEMOY sincerely invites you to embark on a journey of Australian skin care that combines nature and technology.

CEMOY

INSPIRATION OF BEAUTY

An international professional skin care brand from Australia

Brand meaning SEE MORE, SEE ME, come to create the most beautiful

Based on nature, constantly breaking through and innovating, integrating natural extraction with cutting-edge biotechnology

Strict quality inspection standards and exquisite production technology create products with high quality and remarkable effects

Starting from Australia, CEMOY is committed to building a global business map

Stores now cover China, Australia, Japan, Singapore, New Zealand and other countries

The brand is distributed in more than 1,000 pharmacies across Australia, and the first global flagship store is opened in Sydney CBD WESTFIELD

In China, settled in Beijing and Shenzhen Galeries Lafayette

In the Japanese market, settled in the high-end department store Tokyo Isetan, COSME Tokyo flagship store

ANA, chain pharmacies, etc.

As an international and diversified skin care brand with global vision

Not only for beauty, but also for a brave and connotative lifestyle and attitude

May every woman see more of the world and a better self

CEMOY, FOR THOSE WHO DARE TO SEE MORE

CEMOY China‘s first boutique flagship store

Shenzhen·Sham Yip Uptown Galeries Lafayette L2

