Censis, the home is a pillar of security for Italians

Censis, the home is a pillar of security for Italians

The casa, a pillar of safety despite everything. 83.2% of Italians consider ownership of the house in which they live a factor of security and stability. 76.9% of 18-34 year olds, 82.4% of 35-64 year olds and 89.3% of people aged 65 and over think so. For 78.4% of Italians the house is an expression of their identity and personality, for 69.1% it is an always safe investment and 50.0% of owners declare that they will never sell their home because they want to pass it on as an inheritance to children or grandchildren. . This is what emerges from the 2nd Report Federproprietà-Censis ‘The house despite everything’.

Difficulty paying mortgage payments

Among homeowners with a mortgage, 35.9% say that the rise in interest rates has made it difficult to pay the installments. The youngest people are in greatest difficulty – explains the report -: 42.6% of 18-34 year olds compared to 39.5% of 35-64 year olds and 26.1% of people aged 65 and over. At a territorial level, residents of the Central (41.4%) and Southern regions (37.2%) experience the greatest difficulties, compared to those living in the North of the country (32.2% in the North-West and 33.4% in the North-East). Access to first home ownership has become more difficult: 59.8% of non-owners say that the rise in interest rates has made the possible purchase of a home more expensive and complicated. This applies to 61.9% of 18-34 year olds, less so for people aged 65 and over (50.8%).

How heavy are the bills?

75.5% of Italians declare that home-related expenses, such as condominium fees, bills and taxes, weigh heavily on their family budget. The percentage is close to 80% among families with low incomes and drops to 57.6% among the wealthier ones. 73.4% of residents in the North-West, 70.9% in the North-East, 79.0% in the Center and 77.8% in the South feel the burden of housing costs on their budget.

