Centaline City Leading Index (CCL) up 0.54% this week – Xinhua English.news.cn

Opinion Hong Kong Newsletter:On May 19, the Centaline City Leading Index (CCL) reported 166.77 points, up 0.54% week-on-week, for two consecutive weeks of gains, reflecting the market conditions in the week before the Federal Reserve’s interest rate meeting in May. Property prices in the 4 districts rose and fell mixed, and New Territories West rose the most on a weekly basis by 2.74% to 155.7 points; as for New Territories East, it softened after rising for 3 weeks and fell by 2.63% on a weekly basis. Analysts pointed out that this week, CCL reflected that before the Federal Reserve’s interest rate meeting, the market expected the end of the rate hike cycle, which led to a slight rebound in property prices, but the overall property prices have repeatedly softened, and have fallen by nearly 1% in the past five weeks.

Yang Mingyi, senior co-director of Centaline Real Estate Research Department, pointed out that the Centaline City Leading Index CCL was last reported at 166.77 points, up 0.54% on a weekly basis, reflecting the market conditions in the week before the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate meeting in May. After the Easter holiday earlier, CCL fell from 168 points for 3 consecutive weeks to 165 points, but rebounded in the past 2 weeks with a total of 1.02%. It shows that before the US interest rate meeting, the market expects the end of the interest rate hike cycle, and property prices rebounded slightly. In the past 5 weeks, CCL has fallen by 0.97%, and the overall property prices have repeatedly softened, and the index has been struggling in a narrow range above 165 points. As for the market situation after the interest rate hike, it will be reflected in the CCL announced in the next few weeks.

The leading index of large housing estates in Central China, CCL Mass, reported 168.08 points, up 0.31% on a weekly basis. CCL (small and medium-sized units) closed at 166.62 points, up 0.43% on a weekly basis. CCL (Large Units) closed at 167.56 points, up 1.12% on a weekly basis. CCL Mass, CCL (small and medium units) and CCL (large units) all rebounded for 2 weeks, with a cumulative increase of 0.78%, 0.91% and 1.64% respectively.

This week, property prices in the four districts rose twice and fell twice, and the trend continued to repeat. New Territories West CCL_Mass closed at 155.70 points, up 2.74% on a weekly basis, ending a two-week losing streak. CCL_Mass on Hong Kong Island closed at 169.60 points, up 1.61% week-on-week and 1.64% for 2 consecutive weeks. Kowloon CCL_Mass closed at 162.85 points, down 0.73% on a weekly basis. New Territories East CCL_Mass reported 179.36 points, down 2.63% week-on-week, and softened after rising for 3 consecutive weeks.

In 2023, CCL has increased by 6.38%, CCL Mass by 7.53%, CCL (small and medium-sized units) by 7.68%, and CCL (large units) by 0.54%. Hong Kong Island rose 8.79%, Kowloon rose 8.01%, New Territories East rose 5.50%, and New Territories West rose 7.07%.