Home » Centaline City Leading Index (CCL) up 0.54% this week – Xinhua English.news.cn
Business

Centaline City Leading Index (CCL) up 0.54% this week – Xinhua English.news.cn

by admin
Centaline City Leading Index (CCL) up 0.54% this week – Xinhua English.news.cn

Analysts pointed out that this week, CCL reflected that before the Federal Reserve’s interest rate meeting, the market expected the end of the rate hike cycle, which led to a slight rebound in property prices, but the overall property prices have repeatedly softened, and have fallen by nearly 1% in the past five weeks.

Opinion Hong Kong Newsletter:On May 19, the Centaline City Leading Index (CCL) reported 166.77 points, up 0.54% week-on-week, for two consecutive weeks of gains, reflecting the market conditions in the week before the Federal Reserve’s interest rate meeting in May. Property prices in the 4 districts rose and fell mixed, and New Territories West rose the most on a weekly basis by 2.74% to 155.7 points; as for New Territories East, it softened after rising for 3 weeks and fell by 2.63% on a weekly basis. Analysts pointed out that this week, CCL reflected that before the Federal Reserve’s interest rate meeting, the market expected the end of the rate hike cycle, which led to a slight rebound in property prices, but the overall property prices have repeatedly softened, and have fallen by nearly 1% in the past five weeks.

Yang Mingyi, senior co-director of Centaline Real Estate Research Department, pointed out that the Centaline City Leading Index CCL was last reported at 166.77 points, up 0.54% on a weekly basis, reflecting the market conditions in the week before the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate meeting in May. After the Easter holiday earlier, CCL fell from 168 points for 3 consecutive weeks to 165 points, but rebounded in the past 2 weeks with a total of 1.02%. It shows that before the US interest rate meeting, the market expects the end of the interest rate hike cycle, and property prices rebounded slightly. In the past 5 weeks, CCL has fallen by 0.97%, and the overall property prices have repeatedly softened, and the index has been struggling in a narrow range above 165 points. As for the market situation after the interest rate hike, it will be reflected in the CCL announced in the next few weeks.

See also  Tesla: title down on Nasdaq after Musk tweet. The Tesla Semi truck is increasingly a mirage

The leading index of large housing estates in Central China, CCL Mass, reported 168.08 points, up 0.31% on a weekly basis. CCL (small and medium-sized units) closed at 166.62 points, up 0.43% on a weekly basis. CCL (Large Units) closed at 167.56 points, up 1.12% on a weekly basis. CCL Mass, CCL (small and medium units) and CCL (large units) all rebounded for 2 weeks, with a cumulative increase of 0.78%, 0.91% and 1.64% respectively.

This week, property prices in the four districts rose twice and fell twice, and the trend continued to repeat. New Territories West CCL_Mass closed at 155.70 points, up 2.74% on a weekly basis, ending a two-week losing streak. CCL_Mass on Hong Kong Island closed at 169.60 points, up 1.61% week-on-week and 1.64% for 2 consecutive weeks. Kowloon CCL_Mass closed at 162.85 points, down 0.73% on a weekly basis. New Territories East CCL_Mass reported 179.36 points, down 2.63% week-on-week, and softened after rising for 3 consecutive weeks.

In 2023, CCL has increased by 6.38%, CCL Mass by 7.53%, CCL (small and medium-sized units) by 7.68%, and CCL (large units) by 0.54%. Hong Kong Island rose 8.79%, Kowloon rose 8.01%, New Territories East rose 5.50%, and New Territories West rose 7.07%.

You may also like

Why companies like Google need rules for home...

Woman and child found dead at the foot...

Julian Zietlow: Instagram account deleted after drug use

Damage from natural events: only 5% of homes...

PLEASURES Partners with Zellerfeld to Create 3D Printed...

Online brokers or banks? – Fees on custody...

The FuoriFestival returns to Trento. Affaritaliani.it is also...

CITIC Construction Investment: Waiting for the policy to...

“Prime example of the traditional preference for large...

Dacia launches Extreme inspired by the outdoors

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy