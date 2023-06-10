Home » Center-right shattered in Europe. Salvini’s strategy. Derby right
Business

Center-right shattered in Europe. Salvini’s strategy. Derby right

by admin
Center-right shattered in Europe. Salvini’s strategy. Derby right

Salvini is trying to build a new EU group that excludes the German ultra-right of Afd

The tension between Forza Italia and the League, as he wrote yesterday Affaritaliani.it, it is very high. The theme is that of the European position in view of the next elections of 2024 and the construction of a new majority that excludes the socialists (as Silvio Berlusconi also recently said). The problem is that Antonio Tajaninumber two blue, meeting with the leader of the EPP Manfred Weber categorically ruled out an agreement with Identity and Democracy, the group to which the League belongs in Strasbourg together with the French right wing ex Marine Le Pen and above all with the German ultra-right of Afd.

Matteo Salvini, commenting on the latest regional elections in Spain, sent out a very clear signal: the united centre-right wins in Italy and in Europe. The problem, however, is that the three forces that make up the Meloni government are in three distinct groups in the European Parliament. And the problem is precisely with the League, because ID, precisely due to the presence of the Germans of Afd, has been effectively isolated for years and out of all games. Tajani himself hypothesized for next year a majority with Ppe, Conservatori (the group of Brothers of Italy of which Giorgia Meloni is leader) and the liberals, i.e. Emmanuel Macron.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Graphics acceleration performance soared by 67% Huami: Huangshan 2S chip has been successfully taped out in March

You may also like

Why gold could soon take off

Trump: “Without me third world war”. And the...

Decisions about costs in matrimonial matters are reserved

Prodi bombshell: “Blackmailing the EU with the surreal...

Injecting new kinetic energy and enhancing competitiveness my...

Electronic devices at the wheel

Di Battista arrives at the theater and enchants...

After break with Taiwan: Honduras opens embassy in...

Di Battista arrives at the theater and enchants...

Breaking the dimensional barriers of live broadcasting, cici888’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy