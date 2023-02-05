Home Business Central Africa: Ict, a 500 km cable to connect four countries
In its recent report on the digital economy, the World Bank informed that Cameroon, Gabon, Congo and Equatorial Guinea are building a 500 km submarine cable.

“The construction of this submarine cable – the World Bank says – will facilitate traffic exchanges between these countries and will allow a country like Gabon to show its international capabilities to its neighbours. This is all the more true as the starting point of this infrastructure has its origin in Gabonese soil. Therefore, further interconnections will increase the number of potential customers for international access (ie the domestic operators of these four countries).’

Furthermore, these cross-border interconnections with Congo, Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea would facilitate data traffic exchanges between these states. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

Read our focus on the impact of connectivity development in Africa: https://www.africaeaffari.it/rivista/africa-connessa

