Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,

Use “scan” to share the webpage to Moments.

China Business News 2023-01-11 12:54:15 Editor in charge: Zhu Mengyun

Yesterday, the central bank and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission jointly held a symposium on major bank credit work to study and deploy financial support to stabilize growth. Among them, the meeting clarified that it is necessary to effectively prevent and defuse the risks of high-quality real estate enterprises, implement plans to improve the balance sheets of high-quality real estate enterprises, and carry out four actions of “asset activation”, “liabilities continuation”, “equity supplement” and “expectation improvement” to improve the quality of high-quality real estate enterprises. Operating and financing cash flow will guide the balance sheet of high-quality real estate companies to return to the safe range.

Central Bank, China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission: Guide the balance sheets of high-quality real estate companies to return to the safe range