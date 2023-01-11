Home Business Central Bank, China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission: Guide the balance sheets of high-quality real estate companies to return to the safe range
Central Bank, China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission: Guide the balance sheets of high-quality real estate companies to return to the safe range

Central Bank, China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission: Guide the balance sheets of high-quality real estate companies to return to the safe range

China Business News 2023-01-11

Yesterday, the central bank and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission jointly held a symposium on major bank credit work to study and deploy financial support to stabilize growth. Among them, the meeting clarified that it is necessary to effectively prevent and defuse the risks of high-quality real estate enterprises, implement plans to improve the balance sheets of high-quality real estate enterprises, and carry out four actions of “asset activation”, “liabilities continuation”, “equity supplement” and “expectation improvement” to improve the quality of high-quality real estate enterprises. Operating and financing cash flow will guide the balance sheet of high-quality real estate companies to return to the safe range.

