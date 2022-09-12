Home Business Central Bank: Deepen financial reform in key areas and vigorously support direct financing – Xinhua English.news.cn
Central Bank: Deepen financial reform in key areas and vigorously support direct financing

by admin
2022-09-12
Central Bank: Deepen financial reform in key areas and vigorously support direct financing

2022-09-11 20:55

Source: Securities Times e Company

Author: Lee Jae-san

Securities Times · e company

Lee Jae-san

2022-09-11 20:55

Securities Times e company news, the People’s Bank of China issued a circular on September 11 on the 8th round of inspections, rectification and development of the 19th Central Committee. Regarding the plan for the next step, the circular proposed to deepen the financial reform in key areas. Deepen bond market reform and vigorously support direct financing. Strengthen the coordination of domestic and foreign currency policies, promote the two-way opening of the financial market, enhance the attractiveness of RMB assets, and promote the development of the offshore RMB market. Promote policy and development financial reforms. Steadily advance the pilot research and development of digital renminbi. We will deepen the construction of the central bank under the rule of law, and accelerate the work of financial legislation.

Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.

    Central Bank: Deepen financial reform in key areas and vigorously support direct financing

    Lee Jae-san

    2022-09-11

