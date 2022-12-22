Home Business Central Bank: Guide financial institutions to support real estate industry restructuring and mergers to improve the assets and liabilities of top real estate companies
Business

Central Bank: Guide financial institutions to support real estate industry restructuring and mergers to improve the assets and liabilities of top real estate companies

by admin
Central Bank: Guide financial institutions to support real estate industry restructuring and mergers to improve the assets and liabilities of top real estate companies

Share to WeChat

Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,
Use “scan” to share the webpage to Moments.

China Business News 2022-12-22 12:06:41

Editor in charge: Zhu Mengyun

In terms of promoting the stable and healthy operation of the financial sector, the meeting made it clear that we must adhere to the positioning that houses are for living in, not for speculation, implement differentiated housing credit policies according to cities, meet the reasonable financing needs of the industry, and support rigid and improved housing needs. ; Guide financial institutions to support the restructuring and mergers of the real estate industry, promote the prevention and resolution of risks in high-quality top real estate companies, and improve the asset and liability status of top real estate companies.

Central Bank: Guide financial institutions to support real estate industry restructuring and mergers to improve the assets and liabilities of top real estate companies

Yi Gang, governor of the central bank, presided over a meeting on December 20 to convey the spirit of learning from the Central Economic Work Conference, and study, deploy and implement the work. The meeting proposed that we should focus on four tasks at present: implement a sound monetary policy accurately and forcefully; increase financial support for domestic demand and supply systems; promote the smooth and healthy operation of finance; and deepen financial reform and opening up. In terms of promoting the smooth and healthy operation of the financial sector, the meeting made it clear that houses should be used for living in, not for speculation, and differentiated housing credit policies should be implemented according to the city’s policies to meet the reasonable financing needs of the industry and support rigid and improved housing needs. ; Guide financial institutions to support the restructuring and mergers of the real estate industry, promote the prevention and resolution of risks in high-quality top real estate companies, and improve the asset and liability status of top real estate companies.

This content is original by China Business News, and the copyright belongs to China Business News. Without the written authorization of China Business News, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, duplicating or mirroring. Yicai reserves the right to pursue the legal responsibility of the infringer. For authorization, please contact the copyright department of Yicai: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected]

See also  Easy-Wi Fly for public schools

You may also like

Webuild wins 2.4 billion euro contract for maxi...

The price of domestic live pigs has fallen...

Giorgetti: ‘ugly beast’ inflation and rate hikes require...

Fundamentals still have no obvious drive to narrow...

Leonardo delivers the first AW1 helicopter. Signed the...

The real estate development sector opened actively. Institutions...

Extraordinary bonus for Azimut Benetti employees

Wall Street up, Nike rally +15%. But the...

Civic TYPE R announced the price, and it...

Energy, consumption in Italy down by 1.5%, but...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy