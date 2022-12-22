Yi Gang, governor of the central bank, presided over a meeting on December 20 to convey the spirit of learning from the Central Economic Work Conference, and study, deploy and implement the work. The meeting proposed that we should focus on four tasks at present: implement a sound monetary policy accurately and forcefully; increase financial support for domestic demand and supply systems; promote the smooth and healthy operation of finance; and deepen financial reform and opening up. In terms of promoting the smooth and healthy operation of the financial sector, the meeting made it clear that houses should be used for living in, not for speculation, and differentiated housing credit policies should be implemented according to the city’s policies to meet the reasonable financing needs of the industry and support rigid and improved housing needs. ; Guide financial institutions to support the restructuring and mergers of the real estate industry, promote the prevention and resolution of risks in high-quality top real estate companies, and improve the asset and liability status of top real estate companies.