Home » Central Bank of Canada raises rates by 25 bp
Business

Central Bank of Canada raises rates by 25 bp

by admin
Central Bank of Canada raises rates by 25 bp

In today’s meeting, the Bank of Canada decided to increase the reference rate by 25 basis points, bringing it to 5%, the maximum of the last 22 years. This move was expected by most economists.

The institute offered few indications on the future of interest rates, but reaffirmed its “resoluteness” in pursuing the objective of price stability. Officials expect inflation to remain around 3% for next year, before gradually declining to 2% in mid-2025, two quarters later than previous forecasts.

The expected economic growth for the second half of this year and the first half of 2024 has been revised upwards, with an average increase of 1%, in contrast to the expectations of stagnation.

These major revisions to estimates explain why the central bank resumed its monetary tightening campaign in June. The attempt to pause interest rates proved unsustainable in the face of persistent price pressures and surprising consumption growth.

See also  Another Business Shutdown Sogou Science Encyclopedia will cease operations on November 11- Sogou Sogou Search

You may also like

Accelerating the Deep Integration of Technology, Industry, and...

Football, Arab fund PIF is targeting another European...

Why is inflation falling faster in the US...

The Surge of the Peruvian Sol: Factors Behind...

Kawasaki: two new Ninjas and two enduro models...

Flexible pension models – Largest pension fund attracts...

Lube invests 44 million for growth abroad, thanks...

Sweden Supreme Court against extradition of two Turks

Raul Gardini, the documentary film with Bentivoglio thirty...

Documents show: Bosch is suing business partners in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy