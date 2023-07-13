Central Bank of Canada raises rates by 25 bp

In today’s meeting, the Bank of Canada decided to increase the reference rate by 25 basis points, bringing it to 5%, the maximum of the last 22 years. This move was expected by most economists.

The institute offered few indications on the future of interest rates, but reaffirmed its “resoluteness” in pursuing the objective of price stability. Officials expect inflation to remain around 3% for next year, before gradually declining to 2% in mid-2025, two quarters later than previous forecasts.

The expected economic growth for the second half of this year and the first half of 2024 has been revised upwards, with an average increase of 1%, in contrast to the expectations of stagnation.

These major revisions to estimates explain why the central bank resumed its monetary tightening campaign in June. The attempt to pause interest rates proved unsustainable in the face of persistent price pressures and surprising consumption growth.

