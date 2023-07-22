Central Bank of Russia: interest rates at 8.5%

The Central Bank of Russia made a significant increase in the interest rate, bringing it to 8.5% from the previous 7.50%. This increase is higher than what was expected by the market, which expected a rise of up to 8%. The decision was made citing the need to counter rising inflation.

In a statement released, the institution stressed that “Current price growth rates, including a variety of underlying indicators, have exceeded 4% in annualized terms and are still rising.” The growing imbalance between domestic demand and the capacity to expand production, also made difficult by the scarce availability of labor resources, is reinforcing inflationary pressures on the Russian economy.

