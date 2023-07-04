Home » Central Bank of the Dominican Republic Introduces New RD$2,000.00 Banknotes for 2022
Business

Central Bank of the Dominican Republic Introduces New RD$2,000.00 Banknotes for 2022

by admin
Central Bank of the Dominican Republic Introduces New RD$2,000.00 Banknotes for 2022

The Central Bank of the Dominican Republic (BCRD) has announced that starting from today, July 4, 2023, RD$2,000.00 Dominican pesos bills from the year 2022 will be in circulation. These new banknotes were manufactured through an international public tender that was ordered in January 2022.

The newly circulated banknotes will possess the same security features as the existing RD$2,000.00 Dominican pesos bills. It is important to note that the current bills will continue to be accepted for all public and private transactions without any issues.

The issuance of these banknotes is in accordance with the provisions outlined in Articles 228, 229, and 230 of the Constitution of the Dominican Republic, as well as Article 25, literals a) and c) of the Monetary and Financial Law No. 183-02.

In an effort to ensure transparency and address any concerns citizens may have, the Central Bank is encouraging individuals to visit their website for more information about these new banknotes, as well as any other questions related to bills or coins.

With the introduction of these new banknotes, the Central Bank aims to maintain a stable and efficient monetary system that benefits the people of the Dominican Republic.

See also  *ST Lecai: Plans to purchase aerospace energy and aerospace molding to enter two major business areas_ Securities Times Network

You may also like

Resolution 40 of 06/12/2023 – Integration of previous...

Stock exchange podcast: Lilium, Joby, EHang & Co....

Gas, bill at -1.1% for consumption in June

Deutsche Bahn: Also the Pro Bahn passenger association...

Fake photo of Meloni in Puglia, the mistake...

Bond Connect: 6-Year Operation Report Card Reveals Significant...

Taxes – Holznagel welcomes compliance with the debt...

Benetton, the empire grows by 487 million. Edition...

14 percent of tenants live in furnished apartments

Heat pump or gas heating? The Power of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy