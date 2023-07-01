Central Bank Presidents Agree: Further Monetary Tightening Needed to Control Inflation

Title: Central Bank Presidents Call for Further Monetary Tightening to Control Inflation

Subtitle: US, UK, and EU leaders emphasize the need for more restrictive policies as economies face persistently high inflation levels

The presidents of the central banks of the United States, England, and the European Union have expressed their belief that further monetary tightening will be necessary to keep inflation in check. Jerome Powell, Chairman of the US Federal Reserve, Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, and Cristhine Lagarde, of the European Central Bank, have collectively concluded that current restrictive policies have not been sufficient in addressing the inflationary pressures stemming from resilient economies.

In recent remarks, the top central bankers highlighted their anticipated commitment to increasing the reference interest rates as an essential tool to combat inflation. Despite a global economic slowdown, it is no surprise that Washington, London, and Brussels remain resolute in their commitment to this approach.

One notable exception to this consensus is the representative of the Bank of Japan, Kazuo Ueda, who has argued against raising rates due to low core inflation levels in his country.

Inflation targets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union have proven elusive thus far, leading to the consideration of moving to the second level of measures. This decision is imminent, even amid a global economic slowdown. While progress has been made in reducing inflation in some countries, the impact of these efforts is still anticipated.

As central banks around the world grapple with the complex task of managing inflation, the cooperation and alignment of policies among major economies become increasingly crucial. The decisions made by the central bank presidents of the United States, England, and the European Union reflect the shared concern for maintaining stability and controlling inflation in their respective regions.

Investors, economists, and businesses will closely monitor the actions of these central banks as they work towards achieving their inflation targets. The outcomes of their policies will undoubtedly have an impact not only on the domestic economies but also on the global financial landscape.