Home Business Central bank raises key interest rate despite turbulence in the financial sector
Business

Central bank raises key interest rate despite turbulence in the financial sector

by admin
Central bank raises key interest rate despite turbulence in the financial sector

The US Federal Reserve wants to please everyone: After the bank panic, the key interest rate rises by 0.25 points to 5 percent

Fed Chair Jerome Powell announces another interest rate hike in Washington to curb high inflation. However, he indicates that the turbulence on the financial market will have an impact on the monetary authorities’ course.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell explains the US monetary authorities’ decision to raise the key US interest rate to 5 percent on Wednesday.

Shawn Thew / EPA

The US Federal Reserve is staying the course. The Federal Reserve’s monetary policy committee raised interest rates by 0.25 points to 5 percent on Wednesday. This decision was unanimous, as Fed Chair Jerome Powell announced at a press conference after a two-day meeting.

See also  A24-A25: judges, assumptions not comparable to the Morandi bridge

You may also like

Why do you say that the US banking...

SOFTWARE – Abacus is growing in double digits...

France, after pensions the mega basins. The green...

Cars, EU-Berlin agreement “disadvantageous” for Rome. Elkann meets...

New Era, New Journey, New Great Achievement·Looking at...

This is how aggressively banks advertise for CS...

Credit Suisse, ECB applauds but has to deal...

ChatGPT as a job killer? Lucerne Getabstract wants...

Mps: the Mef files the lists for the...

Bischofszeller Patron prepared exit for ten years

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy