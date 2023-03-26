7
The US Federal Reserve wants to please everyone: After the bank panic, the key interest rate rises by 0.25 points to 5 percent
Fed Chair Jerome Powell announces another interest rate hike in Washington to curb high inflation. However, he indicates that the turbulence on the financial market will have an impact on the monetary authorities’ course.
The US Federal Reserve is staying the course. The Federal Reserve’s monetary policy committee raised interest rates by 0.25 points to 5 percent on Wednesday. This decision was unanimous, as Fed Chair Jerome Powell announced at a press conference after a two-day meeting.