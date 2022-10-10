original title:

Central Bank Report: Banking Sentiment Index rebounded slightly in the third quarter of 2022

China News Service, October 9th. On the 9th, the People’s Bank of China released a survey report on bankers in the third quarter of 2022. The survey results show that the banker’s macroeconomic heat index has changed from falling to rising, the banking climate index has slightly rebounded, the overall loan demand index has risen, and the monetary policy sentiment index has risen to a high level.

1. The Banker’s Macroeconomic Heat Index has changed from falling to rising

The banker’s macroeconomic enthusiasm index was 19.9%, an increase of 2.1 percentage points from the previous quarter. Among them, 37.4% of bankers believed that the current macro economy was “normal”, an increase of 4.3 percentage points from the previous quarter; 61.4% of bankers considered it “cold”, a decrease of 4.2 percentage points from the previous quarter. For the next quarter, the bankers’ macroeconomic enthusiasm expectation index was 29.7%, 9.8 percentage points higher than this quarter.

2. Banking Sentiment Index rebounded slightly

The banking climate index was 66.4%, up 0.4 percentage points from the previous quarter and down 3.6 percentage points from the same period last year. The bank profitability index was 62.3%, up 2.2 percentage points from the previous quarter and down 2.8 percentage points from the same period last year.

3. The overall loan demand index rose

The overall loan demand index was 59.0%, an increase of 2.4 percentage points from the previous quarter and a decrease of 9.3 percentage points from the same period of the previous year. In terms of different industries, the loan demand index for manufacturing was 60.6%, up 1.0 percentage points from the previous quarter; the infrastructure loan demand index was 61.3%, up 2.9 percentage points from the previous quarter; the loan demand index for wholesale and retail trade was 56.3%, up 2.9 percentage points from the previous quarter. The quarterly increase of 2.5 percentage points; the loan demand index of real estate enterprises was 40.6%, down 0.9 percentage points from the previous quarter. In terms of the size of enterprises, the loan demand index of large enterprises was 53.6%, up 2.1 percentage points from the previous quarter; medium-sized enterprises were 55.6%, up 1.4 percentage points from the previous quarter; small and micro enterprises were 63.8%, up 2.8 percentage points from the previous quarter .

4. The Monetary Policy Feeling Index rose to a high level

The monetary policy sentiment index was 72.3%, up 3.0 percentage points from the previous quarter and 18.1 percentage points from the same period last year. Among them, 45.8% of bankers believed that monetary policy was “easy”, an increase of 5.5 percentage points from the previous quarter; 53.0% of bankers believed that monetary policy was “moderate”, a decrease of 4.9 percentage points from the previous quarter. For the next quarter, the monetary policy sentiment expectation index was 72.7%, 0.4 percentage points higher than this quarter.