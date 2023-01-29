Tonic stock exchanges awaiting the Fed and the ECB – Spotlights also on the accounts of Apple and Amazon
by Andrea Gennai
The international stock exchanges continue to grind ground regardless of the risk of recession. The most brilliant performance comes from the Nasdaq which rises by 4.7% (with the S&P 500 stopping at +2.4%) and tries to reduce the gap with Europe. In the Old Continent, Milan stands out with an increase of 2.6% while the Dax rises by 0.7 percent. The world of Emerging companies is still tonic (+1.4%). The coming week will see key events converge in a way that rarely happens. The Fed is set to comment on higher interest rates on Wednesday…
