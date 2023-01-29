Listen to the audio version of the article

The international stock exchanges continue to grind ground regardless of the risk of recession. The most brilliant performance comes from the Nasdaq which rises by 4.7% (with the S&P 500 stopping at +2.4%) and tries to reduce the gap with Europe. In the Old Continent, Milan stands out with an increase of 2.6% while the Dax rises by 0.7 percent. The world of Emerging companies is still tonic (+1.4%). The coming week will see key events converge in a way that rarely happens. The Fed is set to comment on higher interest rates on Wednesday…