What are the threats to the global economy?

He explains it Nouriel Roudini, economist and speaker at the workshop organized by Ambrosetti on the future of finance and the economy in Cernobbio. “The period is very uncertain – explained Roudini – there are risks of instability. The time for moderation is over: interest rates are rising and so are the risks of financial instability. A very different situation than three years ago, when rates and inflation were very low. Now the fear is the deglobalization and fragmentation of the economy”.

To combat inflation, the US central bank and the ECB have raised. The result was that banks, especially those with capitalization below $20 billion, went into crisis.

The dilemma of central institutions

“The central banks – added Roudini – find themselves in the dilemma of having to choose whether to raise rates to fight inflation or keep them stable to avoid the contraction of the economy. Now the dilemma is tripled because financial problems have also arisen ”.

But the misfortunes did not end. For Roudini climate change has caused and will also cause new pandemics, there will be employment problems while wars will be increasingly technological based on 5G technology and machine learning, i.e. artificial intelligence. And there will be new extremes of politics with sovereign parties on the right and on the left. “Christine Lagarde (President of the ECB, ed.) – Roudini said – spoke of permacrisis, that is, of a permanent crisis, including a political one”.

The risks for credit institutions

As for the banks, Roudini does not believe that European ones are free from problems that have affected those in the United States. “The value of the bonds – she said – have also dropped in Europe and therefore it will be necessary to understand where the losses have gone”.

But what is the cure?

“There are no free meals – concludes Roudini – politicians want to be re-elected. Just look at Merkel who was in power in Germany for many years without making any reforms. Every recipe has a cost. Macron, who had to raise the retirement age in France, has undergone very strong protests. There is a lot of greenwashing on the climate but nobody is really doing anything to prevent the changes. The young are afraid but the older ones don’t want to change their way of life. The most industrialized countries are responsible for 80% of emissions. And that is why poor countries ask for compensation from rich countries. That would be a trillion dollar bill. But nobody finds an agreement: the cost of change is too high”.