In view of the banking turbulence, the major central banks intervene. Several central banks, including the European Central Bank and the US Federal Reserve, are expanding swap operations with which they exchange currencies. This is intended to serve as “liquidity protection”.

Dhe European Central Bank (ECB), the US Federal Reserve and other major central banks have announced a “coordinated measure” to ease dollar banking, thereby calming financial markets. As the central banks involved announced on Sunday evening, so-called swap transactions are to be expanded from Monday, with which the central banks exchange currencies with each other. Central banks outside the USA should be better supplied with dollars.

In addition to the ECB and the Fed, the Swiss National Bank and the central banks of Great Britain, Canada and Japan are also involved. They reportedly agreed to increase the frequency of seven-day dollar currency swaps from weekly to daily.

Here you will find content from Twitter In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

Swaps are an important “liquidity hedge to ease tensions in global funding markets, thereby helping to mitigate the impact of such tensions on household and corporate credit,” the statement said. Daily operations are expected to continue until at least the end of April.

Shortly before, the major Swiss bank UBS had announced that it would take over the struggling competitor Credit Suisse for three billion francs. UBS and Credit Suisse are among the 30 banks worldwide classified as “too big to fail” because their failure would have a devastating impact on the global economy.

also read UBS takes over Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse has come under further pressure following a series of previous scandals, including the closure of two US banks, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, which had worried the financial sector. Statements by Credit Suisse’s largest shareholder, the Saudi National Bank from Saudi Arabia, that it did not want to increase investments in the second-largest Swiss bank sent the price plummeting.