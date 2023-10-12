Central Huijin Increases Holdings in Major Banks, Sending Important Policy Signal

Central Huijin Increases Holdings in China‘s Major State-Owned Banks

Central Huijin, the investment arm of China‘s sovereign wealth fund, made a significant move on October 11 by increasing its holdings in the four major state-owned banks. Huijin increased its holdings in Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, and China Construction Bank by millions of shares. The total increase in holdings amounted to 477 million yuan ($70.6 million).

This move by Central Huijin is being seen as an important policy signal by the market. Analysts believe that the possibility of further increases in holdings cannot be ruled out, and brokerage analysts have already held emergency meetings to discuss the impact of this development. As a result of this news, the FTSE China A50 Index futures rose rapidly, indicating investor confidence in the banks.

This is not the first time that Central Huijin has increased its holdings in bank stocks. In the past, the investment arm has made similar moves to rescue the market during times of instability. For example, in 2008, when the Shanghai Stock Exchange Index fell to 2,200 points, Huijin independently purchased shares of ICBC, China Construction Bank, and Bank of China, which led to a 9.46% rise in the market the next day.

Central Huijin was established in 2003 and is a wholly state-owned company funded by the Chinese government. Its main purpose is to make equity investments in key state-owned financial enterprises to maintain and increase the value of state-owned financial assets.

The current increase in holdings by Central Huijin is seen as a way to address the liquidity dilemma in the stock market. With foreign capital outflows and a scarcity of domestic incremental funds, the market urgently needs stabilization funds to correct deviations and stabilize the market. However, establishing a stabilization fund involves various legal and management issues, making it difficult to implement in the short term.

Overall, Central Huijin’s increase in holdings is expected to have a positive impact on the market and provide stability to China‘s major state-owned banks. Investors will closely monitor any further developments and the potential expansion of Huijin’s holdings in the future.

