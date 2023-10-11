Central Huijin’s Entrance Signals Positive News for the Market

Title: Central Huijin Increases Holdings in Agricultural Bank of China: “National Team” Takes Action

Author: Taylor

Publication: China Fund News

Date: October 12, 2022

On October 11, Central Huijin, the state-controlled shareholder, announced its increased holdings in Agricultural Bank of China, signaling an active step in market intervention. The move comes as part of the company’s plan to continue increasing its holdings in the bank’s shares over the next six months.

Central Huijin acquired 37.2722 million A-shares of Agricultural Bank of China through the Shanghai Stock Exchange, amounting to a total expenditure of 136 million yuan. The significance of this action lies in Central Huijin’s role as a key financial enterprise investor appointed by the State Council.

Established in December 2003, Central Huijin, a wholly state-owned company, acts on behalf of the state in exercising investor rights and obligations in major state-owned financial enterprises. Its main aim is to maintain and increase the value of state-owned financial assets.

Central Huijin’s current holding and participating institutions include the China Development Bank, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China, China Construction Bank, and China Everbright Group, among others. With such a widespread influence, Central Huijin is often regarded as equivalent to half of the stabilization fund.

Through stabilizing the market, Central Huijin has previously intervened during times of large stock market fluctuations. In 2015, during a volatile period, the company purchased exchange-traded open-end index funds (ETFs) and extended its support to China Securities Finance Corporation, providing liquidity when needed.

Drawing inspiration from overseas stabilization funds, some analysts suggest that injecting large-scale capital into Central Huijin and China Securities Financial Corporation would serve as a pragmatic and effective solution to address the current stock market downturn.

In the midst of these developments, it is predicted that follow-up measures will involve making certain funds “public” to serve as a replacement for the current status of northbound funds as the “smart money” in the minds of investors.

The recent increase in holdings by Central Huijin represents a significant move by the “national team,” demonstrating their commitment to market stability and recovery.

As Central Huijin continues to take action, investors are closely monitoring its future moves, expecting further interventions to support the market and boost investor confidence.

Disclaimer: This article is published by China Fund News for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. Readers are advised to proceed with caution and undertake their own risk assessment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

