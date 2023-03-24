Home Business Central Office and State Office: Promote the construction of medical and medical centers to improve medical services and the ability to treat major infectious diseases
Central Office and State Office: Promote the construction of medical and medical centers to improve medical services and the ability to treat major infectious diseases

According to Xinhua News Agency, the General Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the General Office of the State Council issued the “Opinions on Further Improving the Medical and Health Service System” to promote the construction of medical and medical centers. Relying on high-level hospitals to lay out national medical centers, carry out the construction of national and provincial regional medical centers according to the plan, improve medical services and the ability to treat major infectious diseases, and drive the overall level of national and regional medical services to improve. Support high-level hospitals to build clinical diagnosis and treatment centers for difficult and complex special diseases and rare diseases, talent training bases, and medical technology innovation and transformation platforms to meet the clinical needs of major diseases and strengthen the construction of clinical specialties, and establish specialist alliances and telemedicine collaboration networks. Encourage all localities to support the construction of excellent innovative teams in the fields of major health issues, key clinical disciplines, shortage specialties, and health industry development.

