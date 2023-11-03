Home » CEO, CFO or CMO: This is what you have to bring to these jobs
Business

CEO, CFO or CMO: This is what you have to bring to these jobs

by admin
CEO, CFO or CMO: This is what you have to bring to these jobs

Oliver Kempkens is co-founder of the human resources consulting firm Kempkens x Kohler. Oliver Kempkens

CEO, CFO or CMO: Young people often have a good chance of quickly rising to the executive level, especially in fast-growing startups. But C-level positions are much more than just impressive titles on a business card, says human resources consultant Oliver Kempkens, co-founder of executive search firm Kempkens x Kohler. The job on the executive floor also includes responsibility, vision and the ability to navigate a company through changes in the market.

How do you become a CFO, CMO or even CEO? In an interview with Gründerszene, HR consultant Kempkens exclusively shares his checklists of hard and soft skills that employees should have for a C-level position.

Read too

Chief of What? – These are the (unusual) C-level startup jobs

CEO: Chief Executive Officer

See also  Entando founders: "Cagliari better than the Valley for intelligent composable business"

You may also like

Olimpia Milano punished by the ex’s law: Mike...

Analyzing the Impact of the Federal Reserve Decision...

Musk calls for AI regulation in the Summit...

Title: Central Financial Work Conference Sets Goals and...

Is this Russia connection costing the German state...

Skoda Superb, the fourth generation debuts: dimensions, engines...

Resilience and Vitality: Shanghai-Domiciled Listed Companies Show Strong...

Why Warren Buffett Regrets Not Investing in Amazon:...

Oil, declining profits but more dividends for ConocoPhillips

Heating Season Begins in Northern Areas as Coal...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy