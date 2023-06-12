CEO of Russia’s second largest bank: the dominance of the US dollar will end

© Reuters CEO of Russia’s second largest bank: U.S. dollar dominance will end, discussing settlement with third countries in RMB



Financial Associated Press, June 11 (Editor Xiaoxiang) Andrei Kostin, CEO of VTB Bank (Bank VTB PAO (MCX:)), one of the most famous bankers in Russia and the second largest bank in Russia Kostin said in an interview on Saturday (June 10) that the dollar’s dominance is coming to an end as the yuan’s status rises and the rest of the world sees the danger of Western sanctions on Russia over Russia and Ukraine.

Kostin pointed out that the Russia-Ukraine crisis is bringing about earth-shaking changes to the world economy, globalization has been damaged, and China is becoming the world‘s top economic power.

Asked whether he thought the world was in a new cold war, Kostin said it was a “hot war” that was more dangerous than the cold one.

He pointed out that the move to freeze hundreds of billions of dollars in Russian sovereign assets would cost the United States and the European Union as many countries are switching to currencies other than the dollar and euro.

“The long historical era of U.S. dollar dominance is coming to an end, and I think the time has come for China to gradually lift its currency restrictions,” said Kostin, 66, who has experienced market storms. He also pointed out that it is dangerous for China to continue to invest its foreign exchange reserves in US sovereign bonds.

The U.S. dollar has dominated foreign exchange markets since supplanting sterling as the world‘s reserve currency in the early 20th century, though JPMorgan said this month that there were signs of de-dollarization in the global economy.

China‘s astonishing economic rise over the past four decades, the fallout from the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the debate over the U.S. debt ceiling have brought the dollar’s role to fresh scrutiny around the world.

Kostin said VTB is discussing the use of renminbi in settlements with third countries.

Last month, when Kostin attended the China-Russia Business Forum in Shanghai, he also said, “China is now the world‘s second largest economy, and in the near future, it will become the world‘s largest economy. There are indications that the RMB may Over the next ten years, it will replace the U.S. dollar as the main global reserve currency.”

“Hot War” is happening

After the Russia-Ukraine conflict broke out in February last year, the West imposed the toughest ever financial and economic sanctions against Russia in an attempt to weaken the Russian economy. During this period, Kostin was sanctioned by the European Union and the United Kingdom because he was identified as a “close associate of Putin”. Earlier in 2018, the United States had imposed sanctions on Kostin for what it called Russia’s “malicious activities” around the world.

Regarding these Western sanctions, Kostin said that the sanctions are unfair and a political decision that will be “counterproductive” to the West.

Kostin said of the Ukraine crisis, “We have entered a hot war. There are so many Western weapons, so many Western services and military advisers involved, it is not ‘cold’. The situation is worse than during the Cold War , very difficult and worrying.”

However, he also stressed that Russia’s economy will not be destroyed by the West. VTB will post a profit of 400 billion rubles ($4.9 billion) in 2023 after a “bumpy harvest” in the first five months of this year and record losses last year, Kostin said.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) in April raised its forecast for Russia’s gross domestic product in 2023 to 0.7% from 0.3%, but lowered its forecast for 2024 to 1.3% from 2.1%.

“Sanctions are bad, of course we will be affected. But the economy has adapted. At the same time, we also expect sanctions to increase, sanctions will tighten, some windows will close, but we will also find others. opportunity,” Kostin said.