CEO of the ChatGPT developer – Return after expulsion: Altman leads OpenAI as boss again – News

A few days after his surprising dismissal, Sam Altman becomes head of the ChatGPT developer OpenAI again. In addition, the board of directors will be renewed, as OpenAI announced. Altman was only forced out by the old board of directors on Friday and decided on Sunday to go to OpenAI investor Microsoft.

Afterwards, around 700 of OpenAI’s 770 employees threatened to follow him – which would have effectively meant the end of the company. According to media reports, a dispute over direction at OpenAI led to Altman’s departure.

Legend: He didn’t have to leave until Friday. Now he is back at OpenAI: the new old CEO Sam Altman. EPA/Archives/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Some executives, such as technology chief Ilya Sutskever, were of the opinion that Altman wanted to bring the artificial intelligence software to market too quickly and with too commercial an approach. They got the majority of the board of directors on their side. In the meantime, Sutskever also switched to Altman’s camp and publicly regretted his involvement in his dismissal.

First a non-profit organization

OpenAI was founded in 2015 as a non-profit organization with the mission of developing artificial intelligence in the interests of everyone. However, when it became clear that donations would not raise the necessary billions in investments, a for-profit company was formed with Altman at the helm. Among other things, he brought Microsoft on board as an investor, thereby securing OpenAI’s access to the necessary computing power. However, the conflict between the two approaches became ever deeper.

The chatbot ChatGPT can formulate sentences at the linguistic level of a human. Its publication around a year ago sparked AI hype. OpenAI has thus become a pioneer in the technology. Microsoft entered into a multi-billion dollar pact with the company to bring its technology into the company’s products. Other tech heavyweights such as Google, Amazon and the Facebook group Meta presented competing software.