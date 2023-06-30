CEO Pescetto arrives at Piazza Affari: we are focusing on rapidly growing SMEs

Redfish arrives in Piazza Affari

“We follow in the footsteps of companies that have been around much longer than us, like Tip, aiming to trade on Strongly growing Italian SMEs“. The reference model, ambitious, is that of Tip. The Italian investment holding company which over the years has demonstrated an ability to enter and exit with almost perfect timing and methods in almost all the operations in which she ventured.

In common with Tip, Redfish Long Termthe company founded in 2020 by Paolo Pescetto and Andrea Rossotti together with families Bazoli-Gonehas the ambition to grow the plethora of small and medium-sized Italian companies that need support and advice and an economic-financial background that is highlighted in the participation in the board of directors of Francesca Bazolithe daughter of Giovanni, the president emeritus of Banca Intesa which in turn has a stake in Redfish Long Term, and di Ernesto Paolilloformerly Interbanca and Popolare di Milano.

Friday June 30th it’s the big day, the day of the debut a Business Squarewhich the managing director, Paolo Pescetto, describes as the goal of a long journey which in the last six months has catalysed almost 100% of the Company’s efforts.

What time is now to get listed?

“The worst (laughs)”.

So why do it?

“Because it was in our nature, we already foresaw it in the foundation statute of 2020, and because even if we had a longer term horizon, the numbers immediately proved us right. We always closed in profit, going from just over 300 thousand euros in 2021 to 7 million in 2022 and we have reached the critical mass to arrive at a capitalization of almost 30 millionthe first day of listing, even if I would like to remind you that recently some analysts had valued the company much more, but for the listing there is a reduction in the valuation”.

Was the process simple or, as many point out, is a simplification needed as soon as possible?

“This was one of the main problems. We are a company used to dealing with the market and we have already supported both in the listing process Convergences That SolidWorld, two of the seven companies we have entered since our inception, yet both in terms of costs and time, the approach to listing has been very expensive. In the last six months it has catalyzed all our forces. Of course, then we encountered a further difficulty in the constraints that various institutional investors have with respect to investments in the EGM, considered particularly illiquid with the number of exchanges which, according to experts, has decreased by 45% in recent months. A further difficulty that we didn’t expect and that we still managed to overcome”.

High rates, another brake factor or an opportunity?

“Look, as I often say, we don’t have the investment and return logic from the point of view of 3-5 years of a private equity firm. We think in the long term and without having the worry or the need to go out. Ours is one investment holding company who buys to keep and does not buy to sell. We are not afraid of rates, even at 5 o 6% which instead can have a more important impact on other types of investment, I am thinking of thereal estate or energywhich aim for returns of around 8%”.

How many deals per year do you plan to close?

“I believe that for the moment the right time horizon is one new operation every 12-15 monthswith a view to diversifying with respect to the sectors that we have already “covered” and providing support in at least one M&A operation a year for each of the companies that we already participate in”.

What do you mean by growth operation?

“It depends on the company and obviously depends on the market context. Let’s talk about small companies which in any case have an Ebitda of more than two million euros and usually within 10 million. They often need to grow to outside lines through acquisitions or mergers. Other times, however, they can find their natural evolution in the quotation. Our intent is also to participate and Give advices with respect to the most suitable strategy to undertake”.

Looking at any sector in particular?

“Comparing to Tip, we don’t have the same one right now financial strength and therefore we have to look at the market niches that need to grow. This was the perspective of investments in Convergenze (telecom and energy), Tesi (aerospace), SolidWorld (3D printing), Expo Inox (steel flues) and Movinter (components for high-speed trains) and we will continue in this direction. We are monitoring some market segments such as design and pharmaceuticals, but we are not ruling anything out”.

