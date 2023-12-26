CEO reveals biggest mistake: not firing employees faster

Ron Shaich Panera/David Elmes

The founder of the US bakery chain Panera, Ron Shaich says he regrets not laying off more people faster.

He says it’s important to have “honest conversations” quickly and not let things slide.

Shaich writes in his book that he even received thank-you letters from people he fired.

“One of my biggest regrets or failures as a leader is that I should have fired more people faster,” writes Panera’s founder Ron Shaich in his new book, Know What Matters: Lessons from a Lifetime of Transformations.

This statement may sound shocking, but Shaich explains that as a leader it took him some time to come to terms with the fact that he was responsible for the entire company and not necessarily for his individual employees.

“The responsibility of a leader is not to lead a person to success,” writes Shaich, “the responsibility of a leader is to provide direction to the organization and create the space for the individual to rise and achieve, if he decides to do so. Some will. But some won’t.”

“I was too busy being a caring leader”

Shaich was 26 years old CEO of the US bakery chain Panera Bread – he was a co-founder of in 1981 Au Bon Pain, of which Panera Bread became a division. After selling most of the company’s other divisions to focus on growing Panera, he took the company public in 1991 and remained CEO until his resignation in 2018.

Over his many years as CEO, Shaich said he needed time to have certain “honest conversations” in a timely manner.

“I was too busy trying to be a caring leader,” Shaich says in his book, “I always thought that ‘servant leadership’ meant treating my team like family.” But he goes on to explain that at servant leadership It’s not primarily about being “nice,” but rather about being “helpful.” “And radical honesty is a much greater service to people than simply being nice,” writes Shaich.

“You can fire someone and still respect each other.”

People are who they are, says Shaich, and a good leader has to recognize that – it’s important to meet people where they are rather than thinking you can change them. And well, sometimes meeting people where they are means dismissing them.

Although the Dismissal of an employee or colleagues, Shaich says that over the years he has actually received thank-you letters from people he has let go.

“You can fire someone and still respect each other,” Shaich says.

