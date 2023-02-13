Executives from multinational corporations are returning to China as it reopens, even as tensions between the two countries are on the rise after a suspected Chinese spy balloon was spotted over the continental United States.

Volkswagen AG ( VOW.XE ) said its chief executive visited China in late January and early February. Meanwhile, Apple Inc. ( AAPL ) Chief Executive Tim Cook and Pfizer Inc. ( PFE ) Chief Executive Albert Bourla are expected to meet next week, according to people familiar with the matter. month visit to China. Mercedes-Benz Group AG said Chairman Ola Källenius also plans to visit China.

For many executives, this will be their first visit to China since the outbreak of the new crown epidemic. China, a top manufacturing hub and consumer market for many of the world‘s biggest corporations, has in the past three years shut the door on international travel and deepened its isolation. Beijing is counting on such visits by foreign executives to attract investment from multinational companies as China‘s economy falters.

For some business executives, visiting local businesses and meeting with managers is a top priority, while some foreign executives want to meet with local business partners and government officials. Dozens of executives from foreign companies are expected to attend business meetings in China in the coming months after the country lifted its strict coronavirus containment measures.

The visits by executives from multinational corporations show that Western companies are still looking for business opportunities brought about by China‘s reopening despite heightened geopolitical tensions.

However, many executives are cautious at the same time, looking forward to further clarity on the US policy toward China. Michael Hart, president of the Beijing-based American Chamber of Commerce in China, said everyone was waiting to see what the political winds were.

Earlier this month, the United States postponed indefinitely a visit to China by Secretary of State Antony Blinken after a suspected Chinese spy balloon was spotted drifting over the United States. The United States shot down the balloon on February 4, followed by three other aerial objects over North America in recent days. China protested the U.S. military’s shooting down of the balloon on Feb. 4.

In recent weeks, China has been sending out messages suggesting it is open to business. Some businesses remain concerned about the health of the Chinese economy. China‘s economy will grow by just 3% in 2022, one of the slowest growth rates in decades.

Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume was one of the first executives of major multinationals to visit China since the country lifted most of its border restrictions in early January. Obermo spent five days in China from late January to early February, meeting with Volkswagen’s joint venture partners, government officials and local employees, a Volkswagen spokesman said.

China is Volkswagen’s largest single market and has been a cash cow for the German carmaker for years, but has seen its market share slip in the past three years in the face of growing competition from a range of local car brands nearly one-fifth.

Obermo took the reins at Volkswagen five months ago. Obermo’s last visit to China was last November, when he and several business executives accompanied German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on a brief visit to China, the spokesman said.

Ralf Brandstätter, the head of VW’s China operations, said the visit “is a message to our partners in the region,” according to a message to employees seen by The Wall Street Journal. A very strong signal from , which clarifies the importance of the Chinese market to us.” He said it was considered a high priority for the new CEO to be here so soon and to meet them.

A number of business conferences planned for China in the coming months are also expected to attract business leaders. Those conferences include the China Development Forum, an annual global economic conference hosted by the Chinese government scheduled for late March, and the Boao Forum for Asia in Hainan, which follows suit The World Economic Forum in Davos, which invites business and political leaders to participate, also has the support of the Chinese government.

Cook of Apple and Aberle of Pfizer are among the executives considering whether to come to Beijing for the China Development Forum, according to people familiar with the matter. A Mercedes-Benz spokesman said Chairman Källenius planned to attend the forum.

Meanwhile, the Boao Forum will also attract top business leaders from other countries around the world, such as Andrew Forrest, executive chairman of Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. According to a Fortescue spokesman, the Australian iron ore company is committed to engaging with customers in China.

For Apple, just as Cook is considering coming to China, the company is accelerating plans to move some production out of China, following violent protests at the world‘s largest iPhone assembly plant in Zhengzhou, China, last November. Because workers are dissatisfied with wages and epidemic prevention restrictions. Cook has served as co-chair of the China Development Forum in the past.

Neither Apple nor the organizers of the China Development Forum and the Boao Forum responded to requests for comment. A Pfizer spokesman declined to comment.

There are other big business events in China in the coming months, such as the Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition, which is scheduled to kick off in April.

Business leaders say business travel to China has so far remained well below pre-pandemic levels and it will take time for travel to pick up again as airlines slowly add flights.

Despite tensions in bilateral relations between China and the United States, business and trade exchanges between the two countries have been on the rise. Major trade and investment relationships tend to weather the ups and downs of political relationships, experts in policy and business say.

U.S. imports of goods from China totaled $536.8 billion in 2022, up 6.3% year-on-year, while U.S. exports to China rose 1.6% to $153.8 billion, bringing the total trade volume between the world‘s two largest economies to $153.8 billion. It hit a record $690.6 billion. These figures are not adjusted for inflation.