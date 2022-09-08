Listen to the audio version of the article

Energy consumption cut by over 50%; CO2 emissions reduced by 40%; levels of dust, lead and fluorine in the atmosphere significantly below the legal limits; totally recovered waste water; over half of the water requirement covered by recycling and all processing waste returned to the production cycle. These are the indicators that summarize the exponential progress that the Italian ceramic tile industry has recorded in the new millennium in terms of sustainability – photographed in the latest 2010-2020 Report on environmental impact and performance factors, created by the Ceramic Center for Confindustria Ceramica – accomplices record investments in efficient and “green” technologies, which in the pre-pandemic years reached more than 10% of turnover.

Performance that today make the “Made in Italy of ceramics” the reference benchmark worldwide when it comes to ecological transition. A plus that, together with design and aesthetic and functional innovation, explains why it is always the Italian stands that attract the attention of international operators, expected in a few weeks at Cersaie, the 39th edition of the International Exhibition of ceramics for architecture. and bathroom furnishings, which will take place in the BolognaFiere pavilions from 26 to 30 September next. The 131 Italian tile manufacturing companies (over 18 thousand employees and 6.2 billion euros in turnover) pioneered the first international ISO standard on product sustainability and today the Ecolabel eco-label covers more than 1,400 commercial references.

Yet this all-local excellence is now suffering the dramatic costs of gas and electricity that have increased tenfold in one year, which make sustainability no longer economically sustainable. Behind the play on words there is a thorny question, which undermines the competitiveness of our companies and the social stability of manufacturing districts such as Sassuolo, with 85% of its revenues tied to exports: who is willing to spend 20 € / sqm for the tricolor tiles so as to repay the Italian producers for the extra costs to pay their bills and respect the environment, when at 6 € / sqm they can buy a foreign product, Turkish for example, which is not burdened by CO2 emissions quotas ( the infamous ETS)?

“There is no environmental sustainability if there is no economic sustainability first and producing a square meter of tiles now costs us 9 euros only of gas, here the risk of turning off the kilns is very high, in Sassuolo many companies do not know whether to restart production afterwards holidays”. The president of Confindustria Ceramica, Giovanni Savorani, is embittered by the vain effort carried out in recent decades together with his colleagues in the name of the health of the planet and furious at the short-sighted policy of Brussels that has left the ETS securities on financial speculation in the hands of CO2 and gas prices. “If there was anyone who could teach and demonstrate to world markets that being sustainable was not only ethical but convenient – he says – it was us Italians. This is not the case. The ideological approach of the EU has imposed such tight time limits on polluting emissions as to destroy manufacturing companies. There are currently no technological solutions that make renewable energies capable of replacing methane (the fuel with the lowest environmental impact currently available on the market) and our total dependence on foreign gas means that in order to survive, now we are going back, thinking about converting to diesel and coal, as Germany is doing, to reduce costs and not lose a market that we have been conquering for 50 years ». The other bitter awareness is that, for better or for worse, the CO2 emitted by Sassuolo ceramics represents just 1% of Italian emissions and that all of Europe is responsible for 8% of global greenhouse gases: the actual impact on climate change is negligible, whether we impose ourselves as green champions or return to pollute. And if setting a good example is equivalent to self-destruction, it is certain that the virtuous example of the “Emilian tile valley” will not make converts to the planet.

“Today it is difficult to talk about environmental sustainability with skyrocketing methane prices and a distorted geopolitical context, but reducing the impact remains a priority in the medium term”, remarked Maria Chiara Bignozzi, professor of Materials Science and Technology at the University of Bologna and director of the Centro Ceramico, a consortium for research and services on materials between Alma Mater, Confindustria Ceramica and Legacoop Produzione e Servizi, a link in the regional High Technology Network. In fact, the energy crisis does not stop the studies that Emilian researchers and companies are carrying out on the recycling of materials and water, the use of alternative fuels, analysis of the environmental impact, new formulations of mixtures to use local raw materials and / or recovery also from other building sectors, to react to the blockade of strategic clay supplies from the Donbass, caused by the war. “All strands – concludes Bignozzi – on which we will now channel important resources, thanks to the projects of the NRP, including the“ Innovation ecosystem ”, of which UniBo is the leader, and the upcoming Por Fesr regional tenders”.