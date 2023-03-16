Cerciello murder, the two Americans “pardoned”: much lower sentences

The Cassation has passed its sentence about murder of the carabiniere Mario Cerciello Rega in Rome which took place on the night between 25 and 26 July 2019 and the decision of the Supreme Court is sensational: canceled the convictions of the killers, the process that’s all to redo. A decision, arrived after 5 hours of deliberation, which in fact disassemble be the sentence of first degreewhere both young Americans had been sentenced to life in prison, both the sentence of appeal: 24 and 22 years in prison. The Supreme Court, for the position of the material executor, the 22 year old Elderdismissed the murder appeal, but has welcomed for aggravating and for resistance to the public official. There pena It will be recalculated and could be lower 14 years. For 21-year-old Gabriel Natale Hjort there will be a new process. “The appeals must be considered inadmissible”, said the deputy prosecutor during the indictment, speaking of the appeals presented by the defenders of the defendants.

“The defense reconstruction And illogical compared to the intervention of Cerciello: in fact, the carabiniere had no reason to attack Elder who immediately pulled out the knife and hit him”, said the magistrate. This would also be true if Cerciello had not qualified as carabiniere. In practice there will be a new process and it is not possible without it reasonsestablish what the penalty may be”, said the lawyer Renato Borzone, defender of Elder together with my colleague Roberto Capra. “We express great satisfaction for the outcome, we finally have someone who has heard our reasons. Now a new page opens in the process“, affirms instead the lawyer Fabio Alonzi, defender, together with his colleague Francesco Petrelli, of Natale Hjorth.

