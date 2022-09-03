MILANO – “The dizzying rise in energy prices, also favored by unreasonable mechanisms and internal imbalances between European countries, is one of the most critical issues at the moment. A European response to the level of the problems is necessary and urgent. they cannot respond effectively to the crisis. In freeing itself from Russian dependence on energy sources, Europe is called, once again, to take a leap forward in political determination, integration, innovation “. Thus the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella, in a message to the Forum, European House-Ambrosetti, the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella. “The European Union – added the Head of State – is the only continental actor that can act to calm energy prices, supporting production activities, ensuring services to citizens and, at the same time, acting on the field of energy renewables, confirming solidarity with Ukraine “.

The living room in Cernobbio fears being torn from the EU. “Draghi remains the lighthouse” by our correspondent Francesco Bei 02 September 2022



“The energy crisis exacerbates problems and difficulties caused by a pandemic that has not yet been definitively eradicated”, continued Mattarella. “New fractures have been added to the old ones: sustainability – environmental, social, economic – is increasingly showing itself as a decisive criterion for governing the present and thinking about the future. The fight against the pandemic was the occasion for a European turning point in the name of solidarity” and today “we need to continue on that path, linking the spirit of the Green Deal and the Next Generation EU to a Europe aware of its role and responsibilities”.

El-Erian: “Recession in Europe is very likely. ECB, better be a ‘hawk’ now and fight inflation” by our correspondent Andrea Greco 02 September 2022



Mattarella then recalled the need to complete the implementation process of the NRP. “The timely implementation of the national recovery and resilience plans, which each country is called upon to implement, is fundamental. We must continue on that path, linking the spirit of the Green Deal and the Next Generation EU to a Europe aware of its role and its own responsibility, “he said.

Cernobbio: “Price cap is an important turning point”

The commissioner for economic affairs also spoke about energy from Cernobbio in the morning Paolo Gentiloni: “The wall of divisions between the different countries is starting to show some gaps and therefore the Commission proposal that yesterday Ursula von der Leyen made of a gas price cap may finally have a space to move forward. This would really be a major breakthrough. We will see the developments from the point of view of the times. “” It is very difficult to make predictions. 2023 can be a more difficult year from a growth perspective. It is equally possible, however, that a decline in inflation will begin in 2023 “, he added.” What we have before us is not the inflation of the seventies and eighties, but is mainly induced by energy prices “, underlined Gentiloni. So “this could lead to inflation which obviously does not return to previous levels as early as next year but falls with respect to the peaks”.