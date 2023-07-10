Certificates, Bnp Paribas focuses on AI. Here is the new Turbo Unlimited range

Artificial intelligence, investing is a must. From Bnp Paribas a new range of certificates

BNP Paribas further expands its range Turbo Unlimited Certificate with a new issue on some of the main protagonists on the subject of Artificial intelligencefocusing on companies such as Nvidia, Microsoft, Alphabet, Meta, Amazon, Global Foundries, Dynatrace, Uipath, Micron Technologies, C3.AI, Relax e NetApp.

The theme of artificial intelligence is currently one of the main growth drivers on the capital market, with the index Nasdaq which in the first six months of 2023 recorded a performance of +36.5%. In particular, those companies that have decided to invest stand out on AI. And its contribution to the global economy is expected to be no less: with reference to applications of Generative Artificial Intelligence in different sectors, McKinsey has estimated the added value that this technology could bring in a range between 2.6 to 4.4 trillion dollars a year, a figure that corresponds to the entire GDP of the United Kingdom.

Invest in the AI tramite i Turbo Unlimited Certificate it means having the possibility of amplifying the movements of the underlying thanks to the use of dynamic financial leverage, for as long as the investor deems appropriate. With i Turbo Unlimited, the investor decides the leverage when buying the product, and this remains unchanged until the position is closed. This means that, unlike fixed leverage Certificates or ETFs, Turbo Unlimited certificates are also suitable for multi-day leveraged investments, as they are not affected by the compound interest effect typical of fixed leverage products, due to the recalculation of the leverage itself on a daily basis.

