Goldman Sachs launches new ones on the SeDex of Borsa Italiana Callable Cash Collect Barriera 35% with a 3-year maturity and fixed monthly premiums not conditioned on the performance of the underlying which can be an Italian or European security. There are 36 premium payment dates for these certificates, which they offer monthly coupons between 0.40% (4.8% pa) and 0.75% (9% pa) of the issue price. Furthermore, every quarter starting from the sixth month after the issue, Goldman Sachs has the right, at its total discretion, to redeem the certificates early upon payment of 100% of the nominal value (100 euros). In this case, the maturity of the certificates would be less than 36 months and the fixed monthly premiums envisaged for the dates following the early repayment would no longer be paid.

Take a position on the big European and Piazza Affari

Ecco the details below of the 9 new certificates: Telecom Italia (GB00BQP57C21), Deutsche Lufthansa (GB00BQP57J99), Nexi (GB00BQP57S80), Intesa Sanpaolo (GB00BQ3Y5P05), Banco BPM (GB00BQP57K05), Stellantis (GB00BQP57119), UniCredit (GB00BLRWDN91), Volkswagen (GB00BQP57) and BNP Paribas (GB00BQP57Q66). For all underlyings, iThe barrier level is 35% of the initial reference price.

What happens when it expires

At maturity, after 3 years, in the event that the early redemption option has not previously been exercised by Goldman Sachs, investors will receive 100 euros for each certificate if the official closing price of the two underlyings on the final valuation date (3 November 2025) is equal to or higher than the barrier level at maturity (equal to 35% of the initial price of the underlying).

Conversely, if on the final valuation date the underlying trades below the barrier level at maturity (equal to 35% of its initial price), the investor receives, in addition to the quarterly fixed premium, a amount commensurate with the negative performance of the underlying with consequent total or partial loss on the invested capital. For example, if the official closing price of the underlying on the final valuation date is equal to 30% of its initial price, the investor, assuming that he bought the certificate at the issue price, will suffer a capital loss equal to 70%. and will receive an amount equal to 30 euros for each certificate.

For more information on Goldman Sachs certificates visit: https://www.goldman-sachs.it/certificati-callable-cash-collect-novembre-2022/