In this 2023 all the main international indexes have tried to leave behind a difficult year by achieving positive performances. Among the best European indices we find ours Ftse Mib which since the beginning of the year has gained around 15%, outperforming both the German Dax (+11%) and the Euro Stoxx 50 (+12%). The index of Italian blue chips has thus returned to the top January 2022 highs, i.e. on price levels not seen at the outbreak of war in Ukraine. The Ftse Mib was dragged up by a whole series of factors, including the recent wave of quarterly reports from the big stock exchanges which were well appreciated by investors.

Tenaris convinces in the 4Q accounts and on the outlook

The group that produces steel pipes for the oil sector saw a sustained rise on the stock market after the fourth quarter and full year results ahead of estimateswith record annual profit, and a superior first-half outlook that convinced analysts.

In particular, in the fourth quarter Tenaris saw profits rise (+139% to 803 million dollars) and revenues (+76% to 3.6 billion) compared to the same period of 2021, exceeding estimates, thanks to the further increase in deliveries and prices achieved in many regions. During the year, record net profits of 2.5 billion (+142%) were recorded, with revenues of 11.7 billion (+80%) and an Ebitda of 3.6 billion (+168%), close to all-time highs reached in 2008.

The growth trend seems destined to continue: for the first half of 2023 Tenaris expects a further increase in sales and Ebitda, thanks to the continued ramp-up of production in North America and increased deliveries for projects in the pipeline. Cash flow from operations will also increase and working capital requirements are expected to stabilize by the second quarter, while margins will remain close to their current level.

STMicroelectronics boosted by guidance

The results of the semiconductor manufacturer also convinced the markets. In the fourth quarter of 2022 STM achieved net revenues of 4.42 billion dollars (+24% y/y), a gross margin of 47.5%, an operating margin of 29.1% and a net income of 1.25 billion. The actions of the Italian-French group are mainly driven by the estimates for the first quarter of 2023 and for the entire current yearhigher than analysts’ expectations.

Specifically, midpoints of business forecasts estimate first-quarter net revenues of $4.20 billion and gross margin at 48.0%, versus the Bloomberg consensus of $3.81 billion and 45.0 billion, respectively. 2%. For the full year, Stm expects a turnover between 16.8 and 17.8 billion (consensus 16.28 billion), thanks to the strong demand for semiconductors in the automotive sectorwith capex of 4 billion dollars, mainly to develop capacity at 300mn and SiC.

Enel’s accounts beat expectations

Another big name that positively surprised investors in this earning season is Enel. In 2022, the group’s revenues amounted to 140.5 billion euros, up by 63.9% compared to the 85.71 billion euros of 2021. Ordinary Ebitda amounted to 19.7 billion euros, up by 2.6% compared to 19.2 billion euros in 2021, and at a higher level than the Group guidance communicated to the financial markets equal to 19.0-19.6 billion euro. Enel’s net financial debt amounted to 60.1 billion euros, up 16.2% on the 51.72 billion euros at the end of 2021.

“The preliminary results for 2022 demonstrate the resilience of the Enel group, which, thanks to the robustness of its integrated business model, has achieved an ordinary Ebitda of 19.7 billion euros, exceeding the guidance communicated to the financial markets, despite the adverse geopolitical, energy and economic context and at the same time protecting our end customers from the shock of energy prices deriving from the gas crisis” commented the CEO Francesco Starace. “Furthermore, thanks to the efficient financial management and the execution of the strategic plan presented to the markets, the group’s net financial debt decreased significantly in the last quarter of the year and will continue to decrease substantially also during 2023 , further strengthening our financial solidity”.

