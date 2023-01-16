The inflationary variable will continue to play a key role in corporate planning for the coming years: in the most optimistic scenario, 2024 will see a nominal increase in turnover of 24.1% against a real increase of only 4.8% compared to 2021. According to forecasts, in 2023 the sector that grows the most is that of means of transport (+4% on 2022 in the base scenario, +0.6% in the worst), which benefits from a strong rebound after losses suffered due to supply chain slowdowns and chip shortages: more specifically, positive performances for the rail and tram industry and shipbuilding, driven by the effects of important orders. Non-financial services and construction, on the other hand, show the greatest sensitivity with respect to the evolution of the scenario: for the former, for example, a +2.9% is expected in the base scenario and -0.6% in the worst.

Sector by sector forecasts

The electromechanical sector is the sector with the worst performance (-1.9% in the base scenario, -3.7% in the worst scenario), with difficulties linked above all to the drop in foreign demand (Germany and the USA), but it is not coping neither did information and communication (-0.4% and -2.9%), slowed down by the slowdown in investments in advertising marketing and by geopolitical and commercial tensions in the telecommunications sector.

In 2024, the sectors that grow the most compared to 2021 in the baseline scenario are non-financial services (+16.6%), the fashion system (+13.3%) and logistics and transport (+11.1%). well above the others even in the pessimistic scenario (+10.6%, +9.6% and +8.5% respectively), but this is due to the late exit from the crisis caused by Covid and, for logistics and transport, the recovery of international trade and online commerce. Another sector showing sustained growth is construction (+5.9% in 2024 compared to 2021 in the base scenario), with positive prospects linked to the effects of major public works which will be financed by Pnrr funds.

In the pessimistic scenario, the climate of uncertainty would reduce growth to 1.3%. The worst performances, on the other hand, concern farms (-2.7% on 2021 in the basic picture, -4.6% in the worst picture), which are affected by the increase in the cost of seeds, fuel and fertilizers. At a more disaggregated level, the sector that will suffer the most from the increase in energy prices is the sanitary ware sector (-11.1% of turnover in 2024 compared to 2021 in the best scenario), due to the higher cost of tiles, ceramic bricks and building components, very energy-intensive industries. The second is that of paper for graphic uses (-11.8% in 2024 compared to 2021 in the worst-case scenario), which is also affected by the serious publishing crisis.

A further critical variable concerns the prices of commoditieswhich, if they remained high, however, would have more limited effects than energy: in 2024, the most affected sectors would lose an average of 8.33% (against 9.6%) compared to 2021. In the worst-case scenario, four sectors would have a double-digit negative change: gas sales (-12.7%), metal packaging (-11.8%), accumulators and batteries (-10.6%) and animal feed (-11.1% ), affected not only by the increase in the price of cereals, but also by the structural decline in the consumption of red meat.