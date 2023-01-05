Home Business Ces 2023, BMW Dee makes its debut: the first car that changes color digitally
Ces 2023, BMW Dee makes its debut: the first car that changes color digitally

Ces 2023, BMW Dee makes its debut: the first car that changes color digitally

Las Vegas – It’s called Dee, actually Bmw iVision Deebed is the first car that changes color in the world. And it does it digitally with a special paint, an evolution of the one that worked in black and white on the BMW iX Flow show car.
BMW Dee was previewed at the CES in Las Vegas and is a futuristic medium-sized sedan that introduces a new design language that is much more essential than the current one.

The name Dee is the acronym for Digital Emotional Experience and this is precisely the objective of the new BMW concept: to create a sort of even stronger bond between passengers and the cars of the future. In fact, digital functions will go far beyond the voice control or even the driver assistance systems that we use today in the coming years.

The advanced Head-Up-Display featured on the i Vision Dee, for example, extends across the entire width of the windscreen, offering a foretaste of the brand’s future model generation. In fact, starting from 2025, this innovation will be available on the Neue Klasse models, the first of which will be unveiled at the IAA Motor Show in Munich scheduled from 5 September. But not only that, the show car introduces concepts of intelligence artificial that, theoretically, should guarantee a new level of interaction between humans and cars, a machine that would thus become a digital companion in real life

