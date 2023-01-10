Listen to the audio version of the article

New and important advances in the implementation of technologies that fulfill the promise of the Next Generation Mobility Now strategy were presented at CES 2023 in Las Vegas by the ZF group. The areas of interest are: electric mobility, automated transport and software-defined vehicles. But a heated seat belt stands out, which has a lot of interesting elements

Heat Belt at CES 2023: the heated belt that increases the efficiency of BEVs in winter

ZF has indeed developed a heated belt for electric vehicles, a technology that allows drivers to reduce the amount of energy used to heat the vehicle, especially in combination with other contact heaters such as the seat heater. During the cold season, the system can increase range by up to 15% by reducing the energy required to heat the car interior. The ZF heated belt is based on a very resistant special webbing that integrates heat conductors woven into the structure of the belt which only slightly increase its thickness. This facilitates its integration by vehicle manufacturers and offers the occupants the same comfort as the traditional webbing used for seat belts. The belt is designed to give the occupants a uniform sensation of heat on the body and typically reaches temperatures between 30°C and 40°C. The other benefits offered by the heated belt are crucial for its widespread acceptance by drivers and passengers: behaves and functions like a normal belt.

Multi-domain version of the ProAI computer

Another key point of Zf’s presence at CES is the new multi-domain edition of the high-performance ProAI computer, basically an on-board server, it has a computing capacity that reaches 1,500 Tops with an increase of 50% compared to the previous version of high-end and allows a device to support domain-based ADAS functions, infotainment or chassis functions on separate boards, including system-on-chip configurations from various vendors. It is even capable of hosting several operating systems in parallel, such as Qnx for Adas functions and Android Auto for infotainment. Another important advantage is that software stacks already developed and implemented on specific microprocessors can be ported in a multi-domain structure. This new device meets the expectations of the company which foresees, as early as 2025, that 30-40% of new vehicular platforms will be based on domains.

Level 4 autonomous driving: the world premiere at CES 2023

The new generation modular shuttle has a Level 4 autonomous driving (SAE scale) and therefore, where the regulations allow it, it will be able to maneuver in mixed traffic, without a safety steward. With this shuttle, ZF allows the activities of autonomous systems for transport in densely populated areas, without the need for preferential or dedicated lanes, making a strong contribution to decarbonisation. Integrated within the complete autonomous driving system, which is centered on the ProAI computer, is the Virtual Driver software stack, which consists of two main parts, a performance path and a path. Together, they enable safe and reliable Level 4 driving for shuttles or other transportation carriers. The security path monitors comprehensive security situations, defines virtual guardrails for the performance path, and intervenes when necessary to help mitigate critical situations. In parallel, the performance path enables smooth driving in complex scenarios. ZF developed the system in partnership with Oxbotica, a global leader in autonomous vehicle software for businesses. Also in the field of autonomous driving, as a leader in autonomous transport ecosystems, ZF has signed an agreement with the US mobility services provider Beep to develop and deploy Level 4 autonomous transport services for customer projects in the United States . The agreement includes planning for a volume of several thousand Tier 4 shuttles to be deployed in the United States.