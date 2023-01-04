Listen to the audio version of the article

The ID.7 debuts at the CES technology show in Las Vegas and is Volkswagen’s first electric sedan. This is also a further step forward in the development of the Meb platform which has already given rise first to the ID.3 and subsequently to the ID.4 and ID.5. For the moment it is still presented in disguised forms, while revealing a part of the numerous and innovative solutions that it carries with it, many of which will naturally be adopted by the future electric cars of the made in Germany manufacturer.

Comes with clever camouflage

First of all, the ID.7 proposes a real sort of intelligent camouflage made up of 40 layers of paint and a surface divided into 22 electroluminescent areas that can be controlled remotely. In fact, by connecting the car to an audio system, the paintwork lights up to the rhythm of the music, with a final effect that not only has a great aesthetic impact that will not go unnoticed, but is also functional to an endowment that is nothing short of futuristic.

The aerodynamics behind the 700 km range

Faithful to the shapes of the concept ID. Aero which had preceded it in recent months, the new ID.7 takes up the obsessive attention to aerodynamics and above all exploits it to offer an autonomy that can reach up to 700 km. Also thanks to many small attentions such as the front air intakes which convey the flow along the sides of the body in the ideal way to be able to reduce the Cx of the car which is one of the most ideal solutions for an electric car.

It also brings a new interface to its debut

At Ces Volkswagen also unveiled the first details relating to the interior of the new model: on the ID.7, in fact, both a new instrument display and an augmented reality head-up are making their debut. brand and still a 15-inch main screen. The controls for the air conditioning have also completely changed, now available in the primary menu, demonstrating the new course started by Volkswagen.

Intelligent type air conditioning vents

The air conditioning system, in turn, takes a step forward in terms of intelligent use: here, in fact, the vents are not only capable of being activated in completely autonomous mode when the driver is approaching the car, but also to be activated to be able to regulate the temperature more quickly inside the passenger compartment with benefits for the better comfort offered on board for all the occupants of the new car.