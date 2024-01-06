CES 2024, cars and mobility: news and technologies on display in Las Vegas

There are also those who deal with the IT security of cars: cybersecurity in the automotive sector is in fact an area of ​​growing importance destined to take on a central role in the field of mobility with the entry into force of the next legislation on cybersecurity. Starting from July 2024, all vehicles produced by OEMs will have to meet new cybersecurity standards to obtain type approval, which is a prerequisite for the sale of vehicles in 54 countries including the European Union. This is why the Korean LG Electronics and the Israeli Cybellum (automotive cybersecurity company acquired by LG in 2021) will present the Cyber ​​Security Management System to automotive OEMs, their own Cockpit with integrated cybersecurity management system. Cockpit with CSMS simplifies the management of cyber assurance and incident response activities, ensuring vehicles remain digitally secure and fully compliant with evolving cybersecurity regulations.

The platform quickly identifies security vulnerabilities, proactively monitoring and taking preventative measures to avoid potential threats. It is also able to analyze the components of the vehicle during its life cycle (about 20 years), generating and managing a complete database that goes from development to real use. But the real surprises come from the LG Labs division,

The project that supports the development of experimental products and services with high innovative value. Among the most original solutions, an updated version of Bon Voyage by LG Labs, the transportable home concept designed to enjoy maximum comfort even in the midst of nature. Introduced during 2023, Bon Voyage has been redesigned based on the initial feedback received from users, optimizing the spaces so as to take on the dimensions of a camping caravan. The dimensions – 2 meters wide, 3.8 meters long and 2.2 meters high – allow it to be furnished with furniture and appliances including a bed, a refrigerator, an electric stove, a water purifier, and a styler , the intelligent wardrobe for the care of clothes and shoes.

Thanks to its versatility, Bon Voyage can be connected to your car, as you would with a traditional caravan. The Korean manufacturer will also show the new transparent antenna for the automotive sector. This solution, which consists of a transparent film designed to be applied directly to the vehicle glass, was designed in collaboration with Saint-Gobain Sekurit, a leading company that designs, produces and distributes glass for cars, trucks and commercial vehicles.

