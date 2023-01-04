Listen to the audio version of the article

Stellantis enters a new business, that of air, of electric aircraft by signing an agreement with the Californian startup Archer which dreams of producing thousands of Midnight eVtol, i.e. vertical flight and landing aircraft, obviously electric to be invariably green and sustainable. The agreement presented at CES in Las Vegas, the ideal stage for presenting a vision of the future of mobility that is often highly emotional but difficult to achieve in the medium term, provides for a contribution from Stellantis of up to 150 million dollars of share capital for a potential withdrawal by Archer at its discretion in 2023 and 2024 and exclusive series production of eVtol aircraft.

Stellantis allied with Archer on air taxis

Archer Midnight eVtol

Stellantis will work with Archer to support Archer’s recently announced manufacturing facility in Covington, Georgia, where the companies plan to begin production of the Midnight aircraft in 2024. The electric – more correctly tiltrotor – aircraft has fixed-wing engines (6 per wing) claims a payload of over 454 kilograms, can carry four passengers plus a pilot, offers a range of 100 miles (160 km) and on short flights of about 30 km requires a recharge time of about 10 minutes between one and the other. This partnership will leverage each company’s respective strengths and expertise to bring the Midnight aircraft to market. Archer brings its world-class team of eVtol, electric powertrains and certification experts, while Stellantis will contribute advanced manufacturing technologies and expertise, experienced personnel and capital to the partnership. This combination is intended to allow for rapid scaling of aircraft production to meet Archer’s commercialization plans, while allowing Archer to strengthen its path to commercialization by helping it avoid hundreds of millions of dollars in of acceleration of production. These actions, along with the other elements of this expanded partnership, will enable Stellantis to become a key long-term investor in Archer.

Tavares: “We will compete with Tesla, we will try to beat it”

“We have worked closely with Archer for the past two years and I am always impressed with their ingenuity and unwavering commitment to delivering results,” said Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis. “Deepening our partnership with Archer as a strategic investor with plans to increase our stake demonstrates how Stellantis is pushing the boundaries to provide sustainable mobility freedom, from road to sky. Supporting Archer with our manufacturing expertise is another example of how Stellantis will lead the way the world moves.” “We have deep respect for Tesla, it is very competitive,” Tavares said later. We have reached a level of sophistication that allows us to challenge other manufacturers, including Tesla. Our technology is ready, we want to compete” and “we will compete with Tesla”: “we will try to beat it” even if “it won’t be easy”. “We are in racing mode,” he added.

The fascination of flying cars

Although the eVtol aircraft is not a full-fledged flying car, the theme returns cyclically as punctual as an Icelandic geyser. In fact, it is flying cars that appear and disappear in the horizon of storytelling and investors’ dreams. But then they often vanish in their wake made up of a series of deadlocks and failures. Does anyone remember Uber’s flying cars? Here are a few perhaps because in practice they have never flown. Flying cars always arrive in five years, a bit like nuclear fusion which always arrives in thirty years. And what is the stage of choice for flying cars? Simple: the CES in Las Vegas, the digital technology show which is now a car show, indeed perhaps the last surviving car show. At a show where year after year, even with the pandemic stopped, we saw wonderful things and huge hoaxes between flying cars, robots and fully autonomous ones.

The pact between Stellantis and Archer, however, seems to have a sense that goes beyond the announcement effect to make markets and analysts happy. In the first place Archer declares its intention to build aircraft (and this already gives the San Francisco company a serious mission) in the second place Archer also has innovative technologies to reduce noise which is one of the key and critical points of quadcopters (flying taxis ) intended for travel on urban airspace.