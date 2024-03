The Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) tanker Cesi Qingdao was recently released after being stranded at the Curtis Island terminal in Australia Pacific LNG (Aplng) due to a generator failure. The ship was left without power, prompting it to be towed to the outer anchorage. This incident caused cargo operations at the terminal to be blocked from November 21 to December 1, 2023. The vessel has now been released and is ready to resume its operations.

Share this: Facebook

X