CFO of Daimler Trucks: Jochen Goetz died of a wasp sting

Daimler Trucks CFO Jochen Goetz died of an allergic reaction to a wasp sting. This is reported by theBild“, which, like Business Insider, belongs to the Axel Springer publishing house. The 52-year-old died unexpectedly on Saturday. So far the cause of death was unclear. A spokesman for Daimler Trucks told the newspaper: “In close consultation and out of consideration for Jochen Goetz’s family, we would like to stick to the previous formulation ‘tragic accident’.”

According to the media report, Goetz often had an emergency kit with him. It is unclear whether he also had it handy on Saturday.

With Daimler Trucks since 2021

Goetz has been responsible for the finances of the world‘s largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles since 2021. At that time, Daimler Truck had been split off from Mercedes Benz. Goetz worked for the car manufacturer for more than 36 years. He began his career with an apprenticeship as an industrial clerk.

“The death of Jochen Goetz is a huge loss for Daimler Truck, both personally and professionally,” said Martin Daum, CEO of Daimler Truck. Goetz “significantly helped shape” today’s Dax group and, as CFO, “consistently worked to ensure that the company is now more economically successful than ever before,” says Daum.

