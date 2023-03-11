Cgia, 46% of EU funds still to be spent by 2023

Of the 64.8 billion euros of European cohesion funds made available to our country in the period 2014-20201, of which 17 from national co-financing, the total expenditure certified by Brussels as of 31 December last was 35 billion, equal to 54% of the total amount which also includes the portion that we Italians we had to support. Therefore, by 31 December 2023, the deadline for implementing this seven-year period, we have to spend the remaining 29.8 billion (equal to 46% of the total share), of which 10 are nationally co-financed. If we fail to achieve this goal, the unused share of EU funds will be lost.

State and Regions are struggling to spend EU money

In short, a large part of the 19.8 billion that Brussels has made available to us for at least nine years is at risk. To say it is the Research Office of the CGIA. The reasons for this difficulty in using European money have been known for some time. First of all, we suffer from a great difficulty in adapting our Public Administration to the procedures imposed by the EU. After that, our public machine presents very modest levels of quality of services rendered to citizens and businesses and an efficiency that can still count on ample room for improvement.

Personnel, especially in the technical area, have low salaries and are often, also for this reason, not very motivated. Specificities that characterize, in particular, public employees of the regions and local authorities of the South. However, it should be noted that of the 19.9 billion euros of European resources that we must “ground” by the end of this year, 15.3 are in the hands of the central state (PON, ERDF and ESF projects) e 4.6 to the regions. In short, it would be wrong to “blame” only with the peripheral administrations; the need to invest in public personnel unfortunately concerns all levels.

Pnrr funds are also at risk

Unsurprisingly they are at risk too i fund of the Pnrr. Waiting for the presentation of the new state of progress by

Italy Tomorrow, according to the Update Note to Def (Nadef)presented on 27 September last, by 31 December 2022 we should have spent 20.5 billion euros, practically half of the 41.4 billion envisaged initially from the Def. In this case, the increase in the cost of materials that occurred in the last year has greatly slowed down the construction of many public works, causing many of the objectives set by the Pnrr to “jump”.

Returning to the data relating to the Cohesion Funds, as of 31 December last, of the 21.2 billion financed by the EU and managed by our regions in the seven-year period 2014-2020, 16.6 have been spent and the other 4.6 will have to be within this ‘year. The regional administrations most in difficulty are those of the South. By the end of 2023, under penalty of loss of resources, the Puglia has to spend another 335 million euros, the Calabria 616 million, the Campania 1.27 billion and the Sicily even 1.45 billion. Basically, as of 31 December last year, the percentage of expenditure realized on the total to be received was only 65.5 per cent in Calabria, 65.7 per cent in Campania and 64 per cent in Sicily.