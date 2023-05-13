Cgia, the richest municipality in Italy? Lajatico where Bocelli lives

This paradoxical situation is attributable to the fact that the 985 taxpayers residing in A barker in 2021 they declared an average income of 54,708 euros, and the 94 present in the village of Cavargna only 6,314 euros.

Italy therefore presents, also from the reading of the taxpayer statementsvery marked differences, with signs of impoverishment which unfortunately also affect the North. In fact, among the 50 “poorest” municipalities in the country, 11 are from the north. In the vast majority of cases they are very small mountain realities that have lived in the last few years

30-40 years depopulation and a progressive aging of the remaining residents.

The ranking After Lajatico, which counts the tenor among its inhabitants Andrea Bocelliin second place we find Basiglio (Milan) with 49,325 euros, Portofino (Genoa) with 45,617 euros, Bogogno (Novara) with 42,366 euros and Varenna (Lecco) with 42,254 euros.

The first capital municipality is Milano, in 12th place overall, with 37,189 euros, practically double the 18,706 euros declared in Ragusa. Monza follows at 33rd (32,237 euros), Bergamo at 39th (31,883 euros) and Pavia at 57th (30,606 euros). The richest municipality in the South is Sant’Agata li Battiati (Catania), 152nd with 28,055 euros, San Gregorio di Catania 155th with 28,019 euros and Cagliari which is 266th with 26,985 euros.