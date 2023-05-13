Home » Cgia, the richest municipality in Italy? Lajatico where Bocelli lives
Business

Cgia, the richest municipality in Italy? Lajatico where Bocelli lives

by admin
Cgia, the richest municipality in Italy? Lajatico where Bocelli lives

This paradoxical situation is attributable to the fact that the 985 taxpayers residing in A barker in 2021 they declared an average income of 54,708 euros, and the 94 present in the village of Cavargna only 6,314 euros.

Italy therefore presents, also from the reading of the taxpayer statementsvery marked differences, with signs of impoverishment which unfortunately also affect the North. In fact, among the 50 “poorest” municipalities in the country, 11 are from the north. In the vast majority of cases they are very small mountain realities that have lived in the last few years
30-40 years depopulation and a progressive aging of the remaining residents.

The ranking

After Lajatico, which counts the tenor among its inhabitants Andrea Bocelliin second place we find Basiglio (Milan) with 49,325 euros, Portofino (Genoa) with 45,617 euros, Bogogno (Novara) with 42,366 euros and Varenna (Lecco) with 42,254 euros.

The first capital municipality is Milano, in 12th place overall, with 37,189 euros, practically double the 18,706 euros declared in Ragusa. Monza follows at 33rd (32,237 euros), Bergamo at 39th (31,883 euros) and Pavia at 57th (30,606 euros). The richest municipality in the South is Sant’Agata li Battiati (Catania), 152nd with 28,055 euros, San Gregorio di Catania 155th with 28,019 euros and Cagliari which is 266th with 26,985 euros.

See also  How the Short-Term Dividends of Heating Products' Exports to Europe Soared into Long-Term Support_Enterprise_Market_Electric Blanket

You may also like

Self-employed clients must build up reserves

Weekend horoscope 13 and 14 May 2023 sign...

Overnight external market: The three major U.S. stock...

Investment legend castigates gifts to crisis banks

Testimonial from a patient: MFA and data protection

Giorgia Meloni, the answer to an investigation by...

As of the end of April, Shenzhen has...

ROUNDUP: Two Russian fighter jets and helicopters crash...

Turin-Lyon train station, Paris postpones its section to...

Interview with an expert in political advertising: “Creating...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy