Schlein and Meloni take-all? “Not at all. What are we talking about”. Thus the leader of Action Carlo Calenda in L’Aria who brings up La 7, who in particular on the enthusiasm that the new secretary of the Democratic Party seems to arouse adds: “Even when Letta was elected I heard the same things said, but they are phenomena that they deflate in a short time”.

Calenda: Conte says I voted with the right? It deserves a raspberry – “Everyone can express their opinion, but if you, who governed with Salvini by issuing the security decrees, tell me that I voted with the right, you deserve a raspberry”. This was stated by Action leader Carlo Calenda, guest of the L’Aria Che Tira program on La7, commenting on the confrontation he had yesterday with Giuseppe Conte at the CGIL congress. “There – he added – a surreal thing happened. When you go to speak to an audience, you have a duty not to caress it, but to say what you think”. To the interviewer who asked if he felt like a gladiator after the boos received during the debate at the congress, Calenda replied: “I don’t have the physique”.

CGIL, CALENDA: COURAGEOUS MELONS, CLEAN FISTS AND BEAUTIFUL HELLO FOLK CHARMS – “Giorgia Meloni was brave to go and Landini was brave to invite her. Clenched fists, leave the room and say hello – from those who want to withdraw support from the Ukrainians who really resist – these are just folkloric antics”. Carlo Calenda writes it on Twitter.

