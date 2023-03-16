Home Business CGIL Congress, Landini invites Meloni. Fiom and his companions: “Think of yourself as unwelcome”
Business

CGIL Congress, Landini invites Meloni. Fiom and his companions: “Think of yourself as unwelcome”

by admin
CGIL Congress, Landini invites Meloni. Fiom and his companions: “Think of yourself as unwelcome”

Maurizio Landini invites the premier to the CGIL congress, but many “comrades” thunder: “Meloni, think unwelcome”

March 19th Maurizio Landinimaximo leader of the maximo Italian “leftist” trade union, invited Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to the 19th CGIL congress to be held in Rimini.

Lunar, sidereal and unusual event that disturbs “intellectuals, ducts, doctors and scholars” and which in any case energizes the political scene as in a film by Quentin Tarantino, with Meloni in the guise of Kill Bill.

Landini’s invitation to Meloni: ideological reconciliation or provocation?

Hard to think of one ideological reconciliation rather than one provocationindeed even better to a media vampirization by the shrewd trade unionist of a union who still plays the Soviet anthem in celebration of his new commander in Emilia Romagna, as happened just a few days ago.

In any case Landini’s move makes him appear to be a democratic leader open to confrontation and above all it attracts a lot of reflected light on him and it is known how greedy he is for egotism.

However, this little game of “lunch with the enemy” has some drawbacks, precisely for the secretary who looks like a snail crawling on a razor’s edge and risks slicing himself.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Tax authorities, from scrapping to discounts: here are the 12 amnesties envisaged in the manoeuvre

You may also like

ECB raises rates by 50 bp “Inflation slows,...

Rescue of the big bank – Credit Suisse...

Ghana: cocoa supply chain calls for actions against...

Apple iPhone 14 Plus yellow first sale is...

After the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank:...

Apple stock safest tech stock, experts say

Inflation slows down to 9.1% in February. Fly...

In response to the 315 exposure issue, various...

Fight against inflation – European Central Bank increases...

an agreement still to be written

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy