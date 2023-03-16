Maurizio Landini invites the premier to the CGIL congress, but many “comrades” thunder: “Meloni, think unwelcome”

March 19th Maurizio Landinimaximo leader of the maximo Italian “leftist” trade union, invited Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to the 19th CGIL congress to be held in Rimini.

Lunar, sidereal and unusual event that disturbs “intellectuals, ducts, doctors and scholars” and which in any case energizes the political scene as in a film by Quentin Tarantino, with Meloni in the guise of Kill Bill.

Landini’s invitation to Meloni: ideological reconciliation or provocation?

Hard to think of one ideological reconciliation rather than one provocationindeed even better to a media vampirization by the shrewd trade unionist of a union who still plays the Soviet anthem in celebration of his new commander in Emilia Romagna, as happened just a few days ago.

In any case Landini’s move makes him appear to be a democratic leader open to confrontation and above all it attracts a lot of reflected light on him and it is known how greedy he is for egotism.

However, this little game of “lunch with the enemy” has some drawbacks, precisely for the secretary who looks like a snail crawling on a razor’s edge and risks slicing himself.

