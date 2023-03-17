In Rimini, at the CGIL congress, the “soft toy protest” breaks out to denounce the “Cutro state massacre”

To manifest against Giorgia Meloni’s participation in the CGIL congress some minority delegates organized a flash mob: they will bring a stuffed toy in the hall and then they will leave the Palacongressi.

The reference is to the protest of the soft toys, in memory of the victims of the shipwreck, which took place in recent days in Cutro. “We sat on the wrong side because the other seats were occupied”, reads one of the banners unrolled on the ground in front of the Palacongressi di Rimini, in the midst of some soft toys.

“The protest of the stuffed animals against the cynicism, malice and racism of a fascist government: take me inside, leave me there when Meloni speaks”, reads another banner”. “Melons not in our name: Cutro state massacre‘ reads another.

Since 1996, a Prime Minister has participated in the Congress of trade unionists, the last one being Romano Prodi.

The minority group of the union organized a garrison with banners and cuddly toys, to commemorate the tragedy of Cutro. The prime minister has already made it known that she is not afraid of booing.

