CGIL Congress, Landini opens the XIX National Congress of the union in Rimini

Part A Rimini 19th century National Congress of the union: the secretary of the CGIL opens work Maurizio Landini. On the table of comparison work, pensions and school.

“We respect the outcome of the vote which entrusts the government of the country to the right and we claim the right to a preventive and true discussion on the reforms. But this is not happening: this is not good and we do not intend to stand by and watch”. After the maneuver and “the old recipes”, “some fake security meetings were held, pensions and school work, without result. In yesterday’s meeting” on the taxman “there was yet another rift with the world we represent”, stated Landini, underlining that the confederal trade union “is not a corporate lobby”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

